The coronavirus is shutting down the global economy and propelling industries into crisis management. And that means retail and fashion companies must act fast to rapidly changing situations and any number of surprises as they grapple with the well-being of their workforce and the viability of their businesses going forward.

Just on Friday, New York Gov. Mario Cuomo ordered the shutdown of all nonessential businesses and services, leaving pharmacies and groceries alone operating in the Empire State. His decree followed a similar one the day before in California that required people to “shelter in.”