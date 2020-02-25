By  on February 25, 2020

Daniel Kulle’s skill set ticks all the boxes that the new owners of Forever 21 were seeking — from expertise in e-commerce and social media to sustainability.

On Tuesday, Authentic Brands Group, which finalized the purchase of the bankrupt fast-fashion retailer last week, named Kulle, the former president of H&M North America, its new chief executive officer.

