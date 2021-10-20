Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at Forever 21

Daniel Kulle was recruited to run Forever 21 after spending 25 years at H&M.

Daniel Kulle
Forever 21's CEO Daniel Kulle in the company's new Yonkers store. Kadrii Brown

The Daniel Kulle era at Forever 21 has come to an end.

Kulle spent 25 years with H&Mbefore being lured by the fast-fashion retailer’s new owners to become chief executive officer at Forever 21 in February 2020. But according to an e-mail he sent Tuesday night to his contacts, Kulle said he had resigned his post two weeks ago and will be “taking some time off to find out my next move.”

Simon Property Group together with Authentic Brands Group and Brookfield Property Partners bought Forever 21 out of bankruptcy for $81.1 million not including another $73 million for the goods already bought and other costs. It is part of SPARC, which owns Brooks Brothers and other brands. David Simon, CEO of the mall developer, approached Kulle about taking the top job at the Los Angeles-based fast-fashion retailer right before the pandemic.

At H&M, Kulle had been serving as strategic adviser to former H&M Group ceo Karl-Johan Persson and was part of a steering group for three new digital start-ups within the H&M Group when he joined Forever 21. It was his digital experience that was most appealing to Forever 21’s new owners.

Neither SPARC nor Kulle could immediately be reached for comment.

 

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Daniel Kulle Resigns Top Spot at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad