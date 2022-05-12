EXCLUSIVE: Delvaux Opens First Middle East Store in Dubai Mall

DESTINATION DUBAI: Belgian luxury brand Delvaux has made its first move into the Middle East with the opening of its store at Dubai Mall on Thursday.

The Brussels-based house has found a home on the ground floor or the Fashion Avenue section of the Emirati luxury shopping destination, where its neighbors include Dior, Piaget, Alaïa and Bulgari.

Chief executive officer Jean-Marc Loubier, who returned to the helm after the brand was acquired by Compagnie Financière Richemont in June 2021, stated it was “a pleasure and a commitment for Delvaux to be present in such a different and cosmopolitan city.”

The 2,100-square-foot unit has been designed in collaboration with Milan-based architectural bureau Vudafieri Saverino, who previously designed a number of Delvaux boutiques including stores in Rome and Milan.

Inside, the slick marble of the walls is counterbalanced by the oak Point de Hongrie parquet floor and wall units nodding to traditional Flemish furniture. Antique tools of leatherworking craft decorate an arch that separates a second space, home to a leather goods bar nodding to the European café tradition that will offer personalization options such as hot-stamping. A separate lounge can be used for private events.

To mark the opening, its windows feature a display nodding to the Atomium, an atom-shaped landmark building that shares its 1958 construction date with the brand’s Brillant handbag.

Delvaux has 57 stores globally, including 34 in Asia, its main market, and six in its homeland of Belgium.

Its next boutique in the Middle East is slated to open in the second half of 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

