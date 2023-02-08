×
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Partners With CaaStle to Expand Rental Offering

New spring 2023 merchandise will be available on DerekLam.com through its Borrow program.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby
A look from 10 Crosby that's available for rental. courtesy shot.

Derek Lam is getting into the rental business.

The designer firm has partnered with CaaStle, the business-to-business rental technology and logistics platform for fashion brands, retailers and content creators, to rent the 10 Crosby brand.

Customers can now rent Lam’s contemporary ready-to-wear collection through the brand’s e-commerce website with the Borrow button, as well as through rental services powered by CaaStle starting with Modern Luxury’s new luxury clothing rental service ModLux.Rent.

“We are excited to offer our customers an innovative new way to experience the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand with the launch of Borrow,” said Dan Shamdasani, chief executive officer of Public Clothing Co., owner of Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

“Since acquiring Derek Lam, a significant driver of growth has come from our ability to leverage our platform to introduce new retail partners and business models that generate broader awareness and access to the brand. Our partnership with CaaStle aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as it will help us to further increase our direct-to-consumer business and reach a larger base of customers that are younger and more aspirational to the brand,” said Shamdasani.

Available now on dereklam.com, Borrow allows the customer to rent and wear spring 2023 pieces available through Lam’s website as many times as they want during the rental period for a fraction of the retail price. Customers can choose to buy them at a discount any time. The discount rate varies based on seasonality and starts at 25 percent. At the end of a prepaid period, the customer can either return the items or continue with a daily fee to extend the rental. Daily fees are applied as a discount to the buy price. If paid daily fees equal the buy price, the customer will own the item with no penalties.

A look from 10 Crosby available to Borrow.

Customers can find a collection of all styles available to Borrow at dereklam.com/collections/borrow or while browsing the Derek Lam website. Once a customer finds an item and size that they wear, if the style is available to Borrow, the button will appear. There is no cost to join, and the customer just pays the rental price.

This is Lam’s first rental service, although it has sold on Rent the Runway.

A 10 Crosby look available to rent.

Lam’s Borrow program will have new pieces added regularly depending on the given collection and season.

Further, the latest styles from Derek Lam 10 Crosby will be included in Modern Luxury Media’s ModLux.Rent, the first apparel subscription service offered by a media company. Derek Lam 10 Crosby will be a featured brand in the service, which offers apparel from such contemporary brands as Vince, Ba&sh, The Kooples, Saloni, Scotch & Soda, Acler, Kobi Halperin, Yigal Azrouel, Saylor, and Farm Rio, among others.

This service includes a mix of items from current seasons and past. Derek Lam 10 Crosby will offer Essentials and fall, with spring to launch shortly.

ModLux.Rent offers members unrestricted access to the styles for a flat monthly fee of $125, with the option to keep and purchase an item at an exclusive discount. Members receive three items at a time that they can wear as long as they want. When they’re ready, they can exchange styles for three new ones with unlimited exchanges and returns, free priority shipping and complimentary laundering services. The company recently launched a free 30-day trial period.

Christine Hunsicker, CEO of CaaStle, added, “With the launch of Borrow, Derek Lam 10 Crosby is expanding access to its clothing and enabling the brand to engage with a broader customer base in a highly profitable and revenue-enhancing way. The brand exposure will continue after the initial Borrow transaction when the inventory will flow into CaaStle’s network. Here it will be introduced to more than 16 million affluent consumers through services like Modern Luxury’s ModLux.Rent, which will feature the introduction of Derek Lam to its collection. It’s a win-win powered by CaaStle’s pioneering technology.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

