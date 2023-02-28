×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Launches UTA Fashion, Taps CAA’s Anne Nelson

Business

Target Sees a ‘New Normal’ in the Horizon

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost Opening in Late Spring

This is the fourth store for the Los Angeles brand known for its bridal gowns and ready-to-wear dresses.

Monique Lhuillier
A dress from the fall 2023 collection. Courtesy: Monique Lhuillier

Los Angeles designer Monique Lhuillier opened her first flagship in Los Angeles some 22 years ago.

Now, the bridal and ready-to-wear dress designer, who started her self-named brand in 1996, is traveling across the pond to launch her first European store in London later this spring.

London was always our goal in terms of the international market,” said Tom Bugbee, the brand’s chief executive officer and Lhuillier’s husband. “It is an easier gateway to Europe. The ways of doing business there are similar to the U.S., and there is no language barrier. From our wholesale accounts [such as Harrods], we knew it was a market for us.”

Related Galleries

Bugbee said the company started scouting retail locations in London around seven or eight years ago. The brand found a great space, but that deal fell through. Then the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the retail business into hibernation for months.

“When things were slow, this is when we started putting out feelers. We knew we wanted to be in the Mayfair area of London. There was never a doubt about that,” the CEO said.

In the end, Monique Lhuillier and her crew settled on an older building located in the heart of Mayfair at 69 South Audley Street. The building’s interior is being renovated for a planned opening around the end of May. “We fell in love with the space. It is a completely different vibe, more old world, traditional and ornate than we would have chosen, but the bones are really good,” Bugbee said.

The 2,100-square-foot location has a lower ground floor, for the brand’s bridal collection, and a ground floor for ready-to-wear dresses and accessories.

Party dresses from the Monique Lhuillier collection.
Party dresses from the Monique Lhuillier collection. Courtesy Monique Lhuillier

This is the L.A. company’s fourth and smallest outpost. Its first flagship debuted in Los Angeles in 2001, later moving to a larger 4,200-square-foot location in 2007 at 8485 Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Celebrities including Kristen Bell, Becki Newton, Rebecca Gayheart and Maria Shriver were on hand to celebrate the opening with the Filipino-born designer, who studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.  

The company later had a New York outpost on East 71st Street, which later moved to Madison Avenue.

During the pandemic, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, reached out to Monique Lhuillier about establishing a presence at the luxury shopping center, which houses several high-end stores including Saks Fifth Avenue, Max Mara, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Ferragamo. “South Coast Plaza had been chasing us for a decade,” Bugbee noted. “Then they offered us a deal that was too good to pass up.”

So, the company opened a 7,000-square-foot location there in September 2021.

Now with the London store established, there is a possible Monique Lhuillier store on the horizon in Paris. “We would love to open a store in Paris,” said Bugbee, noting that the designer’s grandfather was French, and her sister Yvette lives in Paris. “But first, we want to see the traffic pattern in the London store and where customers are coming from. Are they European or U.K.-based? When we answer those questions, I think Paris is one of the targets on our list.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Hot Summer Bags

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Designer Monique Lhuillier Headed to London With New Outpost

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad