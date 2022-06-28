Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Despite Challenges, Retail Workers Aren’t Rushing to Join the Great Resignation

Nearly two-thirds of frontline workers remain fiercely loyal to their employers, and plan to remain in their current posts for at least another four years, according to the Yoobic survey.

A salesperson helps a customer shopping
A salesperson helps a customer shopping for Bean Boots at the L.L. Bean retail flagship in Freeport, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty/AP

At the height of the pandemic, frontline workers were described as “heroes” and “rock stars,” but that was short-lived. As restrictions have eased and the frenzy of the early lockdowns has died down, the admiration and public praise for frontline workers has faded away.

Yoobic, the digital workplace leader, has released a global report, “2022 State of the Frontline Employee Experience” survey, offering insights into the challenges facing retail and hospitality workers and their employers in an era of COVID-19, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainty.

Surveying 1,400 frontline workers in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and France (81 percent in retail), the report reveals that despite the challenges they face, frontline workers aren’t rushing to join the Great Resignation. In fact, nearly two-thirds of frontline workers remain fiercely loyal to their employers, and plan to remain in their current posts for at least another four years – even as they feel increasingly burdened by the strains of their jobs, according to the report.

Related Galleries

According to the survey, 77 percent of workers say their employers have taken steps to improve their experience, the most common initiative being to increase pay. “While necessary, this is simply a short-term fix. It’s not possible to continue increasing wages and hiring efforts indefinitely, so other steps need to be taken to get to the root of the problem,” says the survey.

Some 72 percent of those surveyed feel worn out at the end of their shifts to the point that they do not enjoy their time away from work at least once a week. Some 60 percent of workers describe their job as understaffed, and 43 percent of frontline workers say that their workload has become even worse since the onset of the pandemic.

To retain frontline employees, the survey reveals that retail and hospitality businesses need to find creative ways to provide meaningful engagement and growth opportunities.

According to the survey, today’s frontline workers crave fulfilling careers with employers that give them efficient workload management, opportunities for growth, recognition, a sense of shared mission, and support and empathy.

For example, 80 percent of workers say they want managers to support them with upgraded processes to ensure teams aren’t overburdened. More than half of employees feel their organizations are investing in them, but six out of 10 want even greater opportunities to keep learning and to grow into bigger roles. Six out of 10 employees say they’re proud of the work they do, and more than four-fifths want their employers to clearly acknowledge their contributions and the value they bring. More than two-thirds of frontline employees feel close to their coworkers, but they want their employers to do more to create connected workplaces and share headquarters’ leadership vision with frontline teams.

In addition, seven out of 10 employees feel they’ve been kept physically safe during the pandemic, but many would also like their employers to do more to support their mental health and overall well-being.

Half of workers surveyed say they would welcome new tools, such as digital messaging apps or task-management tools, to streamline workflows and boost collaborations. Almost four-fifths say they want more opportunities to connect with coworkers, and more than two-thirds want employers to give them a better understanding of their role in the broader organization.

“Over the past year, frontline teams have rightfully gained widespread recognition for the vital work they do,” said Fabrice Haiat, chief executive officer and cofounder of Yoobic. “This survey shows that despite the very real challenges they face, frontline teams remain loyal to their employers and eager to make even greater contributions. With digital workplace solutions to drive collaboration, engagement and learning, employers can reward their frontline teams, boost employee retention and productivity, and help turn hospitality and retail work into lifelong careers of which frontline workers can feel truly proud.”

Yoobic is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams and works with over 300 companies around the world including Boots, Lancôme, Lacoste, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Retail Before Curtain Time

Reading the State of Retail in Fashion’s Quarterly Reports

Survey Reveals Retail Operational Hurdles, Need for Training

 

 

 

  

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Hot Summer Bags

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Despite Challenges, Frontline Workers Aren't Rushing

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad