SHANGHAI–DFS announced it will open a T Galleria store as the exclusive retailer at Queen’s Wharf, an upcoming landmark retail and entertainment complex in Brisbane, Australia.

Planned to open in stages from late 2022, the development is by the Destination Brisbane Consortium, a joint venture between The Star Entertainment Group with its Hong Kong-based partners, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium.

Queen’s Wharf will develop a precinct spanning 26 hectares along the Brisbane River and when completed will feature a casino resort and multiple hotels supplying over 1,000 rooms, 2,000 residential apartments, 50 new bars, restaurants and cafes, and a convention center.

DFS will take up 6,000 square meters of luxury retail floorspace encompassing a three-storey T Galleria emporium in the historic Printery Building on George Street – and 16 free-standing stores for its brand partners.

The location will be DFS’ largest location in Oceania, after its existing stores in Sydney and Cairns in Australia, and Auckland in New Zealand. Last week, DFS opened a new store on Hainan Island in China in partnership with Shenzhen Duty Free. The province is booming for the duty free sector due to repatriated Chinese spending although the store is located in the less developed capital of Haikou rather than Sanya, the most popular resort city on the island where China Duty Free operates.

Samaritaine Paris Pont-Neuf by DFS, the company’s most ambitious flagship store is set to open later this year.

“DFS’ approach has always been to create destinations within destinations – we choose locations where our customers want to visit and then create stores of a quality and richness that elevate the local retail offering to a world-class level. We’re delighted to join Queen’s Wharf Brisbane’s multitude of attractions and look forward to welcoming our global traveling customers to this exciting city in the future,” said Benjamin Vuchot, Chairman and CEO, DFS Group.

Prior to the pandemic, Brisbane was Australia’s fastest-growing holiday destination, said DFS, averaging a three-year growth rate of seven percent in international visitors. “Both DFS and Destination Brisbane Consortium are highly confident that Brisbane will be an early beneficiary of a return to normal travel patterns, primarily due to its warm, tropical climate and numerous outdoor attractions,” the announcement said.