Logistics and fashion have always intersected, but now industry heavyweights in both sectors are coming together to make their rapports that much more apparent.

The latest example comes from DHL, which has unveiled the 2018 winners of its inaugural “Logistics in Fashion” awards. This venture “recognizes three designers who are part of the CFDA’s extensive network of brands that made significant strides in expanding their business globally,” said a spokesman for DHL.

“We are pleased to leverage our deep experience in the fashion industry and work with CFDA member designers to find ways to strengthen their global reach,” said Christine Nashick, chief marketing officer for DHL Express Americas. “We want to help these emerging designers expand their businesses by helping them adopt the most impactful approaches to growing their global supply chain.”

The spokesman revealed that the winners — selected by “a jury of [both] CFDA and DHL representatives”— were luxury women’s label Brandon Maxwell, Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk’s label Area, and Liya Kebede’s artisan-focused brand Lemlem.

The recipients are set for a bevy of benefits.

According to the spokesman, they will receive “special discounts for DHL Express international shipping service; dedicated DHL consultation support on global shipping, regulatory requirements for import/export and support shipping application setup; and [public relations] and social media opportunities with DHL.”

Kebede shared her thoughts on her brand’s accomplishment. “Our commitment to making Lemlem in Africa is one of the things that makes our brand so unique. And this comes with some interesting logistics challenges,” she said. “Having the expert support and mentorship from … DHL and CFDA through this award will help Lemlem reach new heights, bringing our collections to more markets and promoting African fair trade.”

DHL Express in the U.S. is the CFDA’s “official logistics partner,” noted the spokesman.

