Valerie Hoecke has been named chief operating officer of Dia & Co., clothing and lifestyle brand for sizes 10-32.

In her new role, Hoecke will be responsible for driving day-to-day execution across all teams at Dia & Co.

“I could not be more excited to join Dia & Co. as chief operating officer. I am truly honored to join a brand serving this country’s 100 million plus-sized women, who are underserved both in quality of selection and shopping experiences today. Dia’s uniquely strong leadership team, hard won understandings of the challenges of customers sizes 10-32, incredible data-driven expertise and unique business model set the company apart,” said Hoecke.

Hoecke previously was global chief digital officer for LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics, a division of LVMH. In this role, she led e-commerce and digital acceleration for the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics division and the 16 brands within it. She earlier was executive vice president, digital of LVMH’s Benefit Cosmetics, where she created the digital department and served as a member of the executive committee.

“There has never been a more important moment in the landscape of inclusive fashion,” said Nadia Boujarwah, chief executive officer and cofounder of Dia & Co. “The pandemic was a historically difficult time for traditional retailers while simultaneously accelerating consumer behavior online. Valerie is joining our team at a critical moment when Dia’s market-leading position and innovative approach have never been more needed by our community.”

Dia offers a range of brands through the Dia Shop and a personalized shopping experience through the curated Dia Style Box subscription service.

