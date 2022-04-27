Dick’s Launching Pilot Resale Program With Out&Back

Count Dick’s Sporting Goods as the latest retailer to embrace the popular resale market.

The Pennsylvania-based sporting goods chain has partnered with Out&Back, an online platform that buys and sells new and used outdoor and adventure gear, on a pilot program at three locations starting on Friday. These include two Dick’s stores in South Hills, Pa., and Lakewood, Colo., as well as the Public Lands location in Cranberry, Pa. Public Lands is an outdoor specialty store concept that Dick’s launched at the end of last year.

Although Dick’s has dabbled with resale in the past and its Golf Galaxy division sells some used clubs, this is new to the Public Lands division.

Through the Out&Back partnership, customers can bring outerwear, tents, backpacks and other soft goods as well as hard goods such as skis and snowboards from Burton, Atomic, Bent Metal, Blizzard Tecnica, GNU, Nordica and others into those stores on Fridays through Sundays and receive a cash payment from Out&Back. The size of the payment depends on the condition of the merchandise that is traded in. The items will then be sold on the Out&Back website.

Additional categories will be added as the partnership evolves, the companies said. Ditto for more stores if it is successful, an Out&Back spokesperson said.

As part of all gear buy-backs, Out&Back and Dick’s will donate 1 percent of the value of the products to 1% for the Planet, a nonprofit that funds environmental organizations dedicated to protecting the planet.

“Working with Out&Back to give people an opportunity to explore the outdoors and reduce our environmental footprint at the same time is a win-win,” said Peter Land, chief sustainability officer for Dick’s.

Out&Back was founded by Colorado native Barruch Ben-Zekry in 2019 to buy and sell secondhand gear for the outdoor and adventure enthusiast. It connects buyers with sellers including Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, Arc’teryx, Carhartt, Herschel Supply Co., Pendleton, Spyder and others.

“We launched Out&Back because we knew there was an unmet need for reselling outdoor and adventure-based gear,” said Ben-Zekry, founder and chief executive officer. “When listening to our consumers’ needs, it became clear that an all-in-one platform inclusive of equipment and accessories was the obvious next step for us. Since launching in 2019, we’ve seen 43 percent growth in the soft goods category and predict through our partnership with Dick’s and Public Lands we will see equal demand for hard-goods in the outdoor and adventure space.”