Dick’s Uses Nike, Jordan Athletes in ‘Sports Change Lives’ Campaign

Dick’s Sporting Goods has turned to the ambassadors of the Nike and Jordan brands for the second iteration of its Sports Change Lives campaign that launched Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh-based sporting goods retailer has brought 10 of the brands’ athletes together to share personal stories about how sports have changed their lives.

Those featured in the campaign are WNBA star A’Ja Wilson; Olympic gold-winning soccer star Alex Morgan; Olympic gold medalist in track and field Athing Mu; retired NBA player Carmelo Anthony; NFL wide receiver Davante Adams; star college basketball player DJ Wagner; former Major League Baseball MVP Mike Trout; NFL running back Najee Harris; WNBA guard Sabrina Ionescu, and 17-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden.

“This series takes an authentic, personal look at how sports have changed the lives of some of the world’s top athletes, from cultivating community to unlocking confidence,” said Emily Silver, chief marketing officer of Dick’s. “As viewers watch these Nike and Jordan athlete stories, we hope they are reminded of the positive impact sports can have on anyone’s life and feel inspired to engage in sports.”

The first phase of the campaign features Anthony’s, Ionescu’s and Trout’s stories that appear in broadcast, online video and social media starting this week. The remaining athlete spots will be released over the coming weeks.

In addition, behind-the-scenes footage from the photo shoots will be available to customers who connect their Dick’s Sporting Goods Scorecard and Nike Membership accounts. The two companies have been working together since 2021 to offer access to exclusive products, experiences and content to both customer bases.

“Together with Dick’s, we are on a mission to champion and inspire athletes of all levels,” said Chris Jones, vice president of North America Nike Marketplace Partners. “Our shared commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the game, and together we can make a difference in the lives of all athletes.”

The Sports Change Lives campaign kicked off in March as part of Dick’s 75th anniversary year, and is the largest in the company’s history. It included the creation of the 75for75 program where the retailer selects youth sports programs around the country to award $75,000 grants.

As part of this campaign, each of the athletes featured in the campaign identified a youth sports organization to nominate for the $75,000 grant.

This year, the 75for75 program will distribute more than $5.6 million.