Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Etro Names Marco De Vincenzo New Creative Director

Men's

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making a Comeback

Business

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

The country's largest sporting goods retailer cut projections for sales and earnings as inflation, supply chain woes continue.

A Dick's Sporting Goods store in
A Dick's Sporting Goods store. Erik S Lesser/Courtesy Photo

Add Dick’s Sporting Goods to the list of retailers feeling the impact of the macroeconomic challenges and lingering supply chain issues.

On Wednesday, the country’s largest sporting goods retailer reported net income for the first quarter ended April 30 of $260.6 million, or $2.47 a share, compared with net income of $361.8 million, or $3.41 a share, a year earlier. Excluding onetime items, the company earned $2.85 per share.

Comparable-store sales fell 8.4 percent in the period to $2.7 billion from $2.92 billion a year earlier and net sales dropped to $2.7 billion from $2.9 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The comps in the first quarter of last year, however, were up 117 percent and are still running “substantially above pre-COVID[-19] levels,” or 41 percent above 2019, according to Lauren Hobart, president and chief executive officer of Dick’s.

Related Galleries

The company said it expects the “evolving macroeconomic conditions” to continue to impact business going forward, and as a result, it cut its forecast for the full fiscal year. Dick’s now expects to earn between $9.15 and $11.70 a share, on an adjusted basis, down from the prior projection of $11.70 to $13.10. And it is projecting that comp-store sales will drop between 8 percent and 2 percent for the year.

Hobart said the challenges are coming from all sides as inflation is “putting pressure on the consumer at the gas pump and in the grocery store,” and Dick’s is also facing “anticipated increases” in freight, labor and product costs.

Dick’s follows other large U.S.-based retailers that have reported disappointing results in recent days including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Abercrombie & Fitch. These weaker earnings reports are in sharp contrast to the strength being exhibited by higher-end companies such as Chanel and Ralph Lauren, indicating a dichotomy between companies that target a more luxury shopper versus those whose pocketbooks are being impacted by higher gas and grocery prices.

On the company’s earnings call, Hobart addressed the company’s performance, noting: “Like everyone else, we have been carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving macroeconomic environment and assessing our expectations based on our experience running our business across economic cycles. With this perspective, we believe it’s appropriate to be cautious and are, therefore, lowering our outlook for the year.

“To be clear, we expect our performance will continue to meaningfully exceed 2019 levels, reflecting the strength of our core strategies, and the changes we have made in our business over the past five years. [We are] the clear market leader and are well positioned to extend our lead and build on our competitive advantages in the years ahead.”

That will be driven by the “lasting lifestyle changes” of consumers who are now focused on “health and fitness and greater participation in sports and outdoor activities.”

She said over the past five years, Dick’s has transformed its assortment to focus more on “narrowly distributed” products that are “not as susceptible to promotion. In addition, the tools we have today to surgically adjust pricing are significantly more sophisticated than they were several years ago. With these fundamental changes, we are very confident that the majority of our merchandise margin rate expansion that we’ve driven over the past two years is sustainable.”

She noted that during the first quarter, the company’s stores proved to be a “hub” for shoppers, accounting for over 90 percent of total sales. And new retail concepts including Public Lands, Dick’s House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center “are delivering promising early results.”

The Pittsburgh-based Dick’s operates 858 stores in 47 states under the Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates as well as Going Going Gone, an off-price concept.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees Headwinds Continuing

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad