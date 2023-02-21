×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Declare London Alive Again

Accessories

London Designers Go Big on Accessories, Deadstock and Logos

Eye

Frieze L.A. 2023: What Sold, the Hottest Bash and Celebrity Sightings

Ho-hum Holiday Dings Dillard’s Q4

Cosmetics and women's apparel did well in the fourth quarter, while home and furniture disappointed.

Dillard's store
Exterior of a Dillard's store. Courtesy Photo

Dillard’s Inc. missed Wall Street’s revenue projection as sagging holiday sales forced the department store retailer to discount piles of product.

In a nutshell: Cosmetics and women’s apparel did well in the fourth quarter, while home and furniture disappointed. That was a bit of an about-face from the third quarter when men’s apparel and accessories along with those three categories drove sales. Juniors’ and children’s apparel were the fourth quarter’s worst offenders despite the critical back-to-school selling season.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based retailer first noticed spending shifts emerging in the second quarter. However, cosmetics were a standout all year, suggesting that customer shopping trends are falling in line with recession-minded behaviors.

Related Galleries

RELATED: Walmart’s Fourth Quarter Tops Estimates, but Forecast Disappoints

Consolidated gross margin for the 13 weeks ended Jan. 28 was 37.7 percent of sales, down from 40.8 percent for the year-ago quarter. A retail gross margin of 38.7 percent was Dillard’s second-best fourth-quarter performance, following the record of 41.4 percent from 12 months earlier.

“Weaker sales at the beginning of the quarter and during the holiday season led to increased markdowns and stronger January sales compared to the prior year fourth quarter,” Dillard’s said, noting that inventory rose 4 percent at the end of the fourth quarter from a year ago.

William Dillard 2nd

Dillard’s CEO William T. Dillard 2nd brushed off the disappointing results, pointing to the company’s “strong cash flow” that enabled it to “return $708 million to our shareholders,” most of whom are employees. The company paid $436.6 million to repurchase 1.7 million shares last year. At the end of the fourth quarter, Dillard’s still had $175.4 million left in its February 2022 share repurchase program. 

“We are entering our 85th year of operation in a strong position with today’s results,” it said.

The company plans to open a new store at The Empire all in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the spring next year. In the current first quarter, it will close stores in Santa Rose Mall in Florida, Conestoga Mall in Nebraska and Phoenix’s Metrocenter Mall. At the end of the quarter, Dillard’s operated 247 stores and 27 clearance centers across 29 states, as well as dillards.com.

Net sales: For the three months ended Jan. 28, net sales rose 0.4 percent to $2.13 billion from $2.11 billion a year ago, with retail sales at $2.07 billion from $2.08 billion a year ago. Net sales includes CDI Contractors LLC, Dillard’s construction business.

Dillard’s said quarterly comparable store sales were flat. 

For the year, net sales rose 5.8 percent to $6.87 billion from $6.49 billion a year ago, while total retail sales rose 5.1 percent to $6.70 billion from $6.38 billion on a comp store sales gain of 5 percent.

Earnings: Net income fell nearly 10 percent to $289.2 million, or $16.89 a diluted share, from $321.2 million, or $16.61, in the year-ago period. Included in the current quarter was a pretax gain of $13.8 million, or $10.8 million after tax, related to the sale of two store properties.

Wall Street was expecting adjusted diluted earnings per share of $12.35 on $2.15 billion in revenue.

Dillard’s didn’t provide an outlook for either the first quarter or full fiscal year.

For the full year, net income rose 3.4 percent to $891.6 million, or $50.81 a diluted share, from $862.5 million, or $41.88, in 2021.

CEO’s take: “Fiscal year earnings per share of $50.81 seemed impossible just a couple of years ago, but we have seen what we can do by controlling our inventory and focusing on our customer,” Dillard said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Hot Summer Bags

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Holidays Ding Dillard's Financial Results

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad