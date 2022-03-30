Dillard’s Expands LDT Collection to Accessories

One year after creating ready-to-wear brand LDT exclusively with Dillard’s, the New York-based husband-and-wife design duo Michael and Alex Toccin are adding accessories to the LDT lineup. The offering includes handbags, small leather goods and eyewear.

Leather goods will retail from $128 to $348 and sunglasses will retail for an average of $80. All products will be sold exclusively in 85 Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at dillards.com. The sunglasses went on sale last week, and the handbags and small leather goods will be introduced Wednesday.

Alexandra Dillard Lucie, vice president of general merchandise at Dillard’s, the Little Rock, Ark.-based department store chain, said, “It is a pleasure to work with the Toccins and their exceptionally talented team while watching their brand grow, and we are confident these new categories will be a success.”

The handbags feature Napa leather, giraffe print haircalf and seasonal woven materials and are sourced globally. There are three collections being offered for the initial release this spring: The Garden, Love Line, and Safari. They are comprised of various silhouettes for each style, from larger totes to smaller wristlets, top handles, clutches and crossbodys that complement the LDT ready-to-wear collection.

An LDT handbag and sunglasses, exclusively at Dillard’s. courtesy shot.

The sunglasses include tortoise, leopard prints, and white marble. “We love drawing inspiration from the world of interiors and translating that into our designs — whether it’s a bold color or dynamic shape,” said Michael Toccin. The couple said the collection is about giving women a “fun and fresh take” on American fashion.

“Alex and Michael have always had a unique and distinctive design point of view, and we are excited to see their talent extend into these new categories of business,” said Annemarie Dillard, vice president of online experience and digital marketing at Dillard’s.

The Toccins met while studying at Parsons School of Design. Michael Toccin worked for Oscar de la Renta, Zac Posen, and KaufmanFranco while Alex Toccin held press and marketing jobs at Ralph Lauren and Theory. They eventually launched a digital platform, Styled to A T, which began as a blog. In September, 2019, they created Toccin NY, a higher-price dress collection sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and some smaller specialty stores and direct-to-consumer.

LDT, which began with a dress collection of feminine styles in vibrant colors, custom patterns and prints, is named after their daughter, Liv Dakota Toccin. Their LDT collection for Dillard’s is known for its approachable fashion and tailoring.

As for what’s next for the partnership, winter accessories will be introduced for the fourth quarter.

