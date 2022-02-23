Baby Dior Expanding Its Presence

Dior is birthing Baby Dior pop-ups and “pop-ins.”

The luxury brand sells kids and baby ready-to-wear, as well as shoes, strollers and other items, and the division is gaining visibility. Dior Baby is already operating in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, and inside Saks Fifth Avenue in Houston and Bal Harbour, Fla. in what are considered “pop-ins.”

In June, three more Baby Dior pop-ins will open inside the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan, and inside two Holt Renfrew department stores — in Vancouver and the Yorkdale section of Toronto — while a freestanding Baby Dior pop-up will open in the Miami Design District.

The SoHo unit, at 109 Greene Street, is a freestanding shop scheduled to operate until the end of the year. The Saks flagship pop-in will stay open until October; the Miami Design District pop-up will operate until May 2023; the Baby Dior pop-ins at Saks Houston and Saks Bal Harbour are open through July, and the Holt Renfrew pop-ins will be open through September.

Pop-ups are low-cost, temporary formats enabling a brand to gauge consumer interest in a particular market, and possible preludes to long-term lease commitments.

“The spring 2022 Baby Dior collection pays tribute to the steadfast ties between Dior and the magically rich colors of India,” the luxury brand stated. “We see this interpreted at the pop up with bespoke textured toile de jouy wallpaper in a gradient vibrant colors emulating a Sahara sunset. The window is a storytelling moment featuring a custom-made baby elephant and parasol paired with a couple looks from the collection on rolling sand dunes.”