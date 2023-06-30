Dior Expands on Sloane Street With Store Focused on Local Clientele

LONDON — Dior has added a splash of hot pink to London’s Sloane Street with a new store and an enriched service proposition aimed at a long-term, local clientele.

The new store, located at 196 to 198 Sloane Street in Knightsbridge, opens Friday. It is twice the size of the former unit (which was located across the street at number 31 Sloane), with interiors inspired by the brand’s Avenue Montaigne flagship in Paris.

The new store comprises three units on the street and has separate areas on the ground floor for footwear, accessories, haute joaillerie and fragrance. There is an entire floor dedicated to menswear.

Hot pink hats, bags and shoes sprout like exotic flowers on the store’s bright, white ground floor. Those designs are from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection, which was shown in Mumbai and was inspired by Indian textiles.

The upstairs floor is dedicated to womenswear and has a large, and cozy, private suite that can be closed off with concertina doors. It’s meant for couture, tailoring and bridal appointments.

The windows on that floor are covered in a cannage pattern that let the sunshine through during the day, and take on a golden light at night. The cannage pattern, a Dior signature, also covers the glass walls of the elevator.

The lower ground floor is dedicated to menswear and also has ample changing rooms and a private suite for made-to-measure and bespoke appointments. It also showcases men’s jewelry, footwear and accessories.

The interiors are awash in white, cream and natural tones with Versailles parquet on the floor and toile de Jouy on the walls. The thick, textured rugs — on all three floors — were developed with an exclusive pattern and color for Dior.

The store showcases artwork by Victoria Morton, Peter Seal and Selma Parlour, while the furniture is by designers including Christophe Delcourt, Patricia Urquiola and VonneGut/Kraft.

The store took around two years to build and demonstrates how seriously Dior (and other luxury brands) take its big-spending customers who expect five-star service and hospitality.