Dior Men’s Lands at Harrods, Just in Time for Pre-Fall Show on Dec. 9

LONDON – Dior men’s wear has landed at Harrods in a new, stand-alone space on the second floor, just weeks before the brand stages its pre-fall men’s collection in London on Dec. 9.

The space has a contemporary décor, a palette of white, beige and sky blue, and a Versailles parquet floor. It carries clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories, and to mark the opening, the Dior and Sacai capsule collection will also be on offer.

Harrods has been undertaking a multiyear project to consolidate its men’s offer on the store’s second floor. The refurbishment of Harrods men’s wear began in 2018 and is part of a 200 million pound, store-wide plan that’s set to finish in early 2023.

The men’s wear redevelopment was designed by David Collins Studio Ltd., and the space is organized by brand, rather than category, reflecting the way men shop today, according to Harrods.

Among the first brands in the space were Off-White, Givenchy, Loewe and Moncler, all of which opened stand-alone boutiques, while Craig Green, Dries Van Noten, Lanvin and Jil Sander feature within a multi-brand space.

As reported, Dior is resuming its pre-coronavirus tradition of traveling men’s pre-fall collections with the London show, marking its first major event in the country since Brexit came into effect last year. It will also be Dior artistic director Kim Jones’ first show in his native London since 2003.

Dior has strong ties with the U.K., dating back to its inaugural show held in 1947 in the presence of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. The house unveiled its 2017 women’s resort collection at Blenheim Palace, birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

“We are proud and excited to be bringing this unique event to life in London, a particularly symbolic destination dear to Monsieur Dior and the House since 1947. London is, of course, also the city closest to Kim Jones’ heart, where he was born and where he lives, which inspires him with its inexhaustible creativity and which he loves deeply,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.