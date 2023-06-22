Dior Plans a London Takeover for the Summer With a New Store and Pop-up

LONDON — The summer of Dior.

The luxury French house will be opening a new boutique on Sloane Street in London on June 30.

The store will contain womenswear, menswear and haute jewelry.

The exterior of the store has been inspired by light and transparency, interpreting the 30 Montaigne store in Paris for London. The interiors will feature shades of white, cream and natural tones.

The first floor will stock leather goods, accessories and footwear for women designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Victoire de Castellane, respectively. The second floor will be a continuation of the womenswear with ready-to-wear on display.

The lower ground floor will be dedicated to Kim Jones’ men’s universe at Dior.

Throughout the store, there will be works of art by Victoria Morton, Peter Seal and Selma Parlour, as well as furniture by Christophe Delcourt, Patricia Urquiola and VonneGut/Kraft.

BRIGITTE NIEDERMAIR

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand isn’t stopping there, though. From Aug. 4 to 27, the brand will take over a pop-up space at Harrods with nine Dior window displays and a massive billboard on Brompton Road.

In November 2022, the French house took over the luxury department store with a larger-than-life (sometimes smaller, as well) holiday takeover that saw Monsieur Dior, his family and his atelier come alive in a gingerbread world.

The takeover encompassed 44 windows, the facade of the Knightsbridge store, a café and two pop-up shops.

Former Dior chief executive officer Pietro Beccari told WWD in an interview at the time that the Harrods takeover “comes at a time when people want to be distracted, when they want to have a moment of joy. At Dior, we cannot change the world, but we can do our job, and our job is to make people dream. Here, I believe we’ve fulfilled that task.”

Asked why Dior chose London for the takeover, Beccari said the British capital is one of the most beautiful cities at Christmas. Dior chose Harrods because of its long history with the retailer.

Founder Christian Dior inaugurated a corner shop at Harrods in 1953, and a few months later, he chose it as the venue for his spring 1954 collection.