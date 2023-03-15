×
A Dior First: Landing in Michigan

The exquisitely crafted store is situated in the upscale Somerset Collection in Troy.

The new Dior store.
The new Dior store. Andrea Brizzi

Dior has opened its first location in Michigan, a richly designed and decorated store in the Somerset Collection shopping center in Troy, which is part of the greater Detroit area.

The store, at 2801 West Big Beaver Road, spotlights the Dior women’s and men’s fashions as well as fine jewelry, timepieces, sunglasses, sneakers and belts.

The womenswear area furniture was supplied by various galleries and designers. Featured pieces include Bruno Moinard Sofa, Eros console by Angelo Mangiarotti and the side table Fetiche by Negropontes Gallery Paris. The men’s wear area furniture was selected from special designers. Featured pieces include Gio Ponti Armchairs, the Neri & Hu side table and the Steiner armchair. Dior commissioned unique works of art for its store, including artwork by Louis Frydman.

The new Dior store in Troy, Michigan. Photo by Andrea Brizzi
