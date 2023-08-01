×
Dior Opens in Orlando

It's another step in the French luxury firm's steady growth path around the world.

The new Dior store in Orlando.
The new Dior store in Orlando. Paul Vu

Advancing its agenda of brick-and-mortar retail growth, Dior has opened in the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Florida.

The shop, which opened Friday, is highly decorative, consistent with the luxury brand’s standard interior store design based on the Dior flagship store at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris. The women’s area is filled with textured decorative paintings in different shades of off-white, silver and light gold, and there is a touch of color. The women’s VIP room is covered in pink toile de Jouy.

The men’s space includes off-white decorative paintings, wood and a touch of blue to create a warm atmosphere, and the facade is developed with a new concept, called “Pleats.” Its folded metal sheets, perforated with Dior’s signature cannage pattern, and fully back lit. The inspiration is from the pleats on the women’s skirts.

The new Dior store in Orlando. Photo by Paul Vu

The Orlando store features men’s and women’s merchandise including ready-to-wear, bags, small leathers, exotic leather goods, shoes, accessories and sunglasses. There is also fine jewelry, timepieces and Dior Maison.

This year, Dior opened stores in Michigan, in the Somerset Collection shopping center in Troy, and Hamburg, Germany. Dior also opened a new store on London’s Sloane Street, which doubled the size of its previous store on the other side of the street. Dior is also featuring its capsule collection with cult label Denim Tears with a series of pop-ups around the world featuring giant inflatable installations.

