Trump’s Arrival in New York Causes Minimal Disruption to Retail

Despite the national news frenzy about former President Donald Trump’s return to New York City and concerns about public safety, any impact to Midtown retailers appeared to be minimal as of Monday afternoon.

Trump landed at LaGuardia Airport around 3:30 p.m. and was whisked away by motorcade to his Trump Tower apartment on 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, where he arrived 45 minutes later without making any comments. Melania Trump did not accompany him to New York, and is not expected to, according to one source, who requested anonymity.

Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

Although the immediate area around Trump Tower, 56th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues, was barricaded off and closed to pedestrians and vehicles Monday before noontime, the stores in Trump Tower were accessible. The building’s security guards outside the building were even spied posing for photos with tourists with the marquee in the background.

A security guard poses with tourists and gives a thumbs-up.

An Oxxford Clothes store on 56th Street was inaccessible to shoppers on Monday and no one answered repeated calls to the location. The Armani store on the corner of 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, which has an entrance on the side street, was open and allowing access to shoppers through the doors on Fifth.

One Midtown retailer, who requested anonymity, said his store would remain open but he did not plan to go in. Noting how many clients were talking about keeping clear of Midtown or staying home, the store owner said he did not want to put himself or his employees in jeopardy in any way. The business owner said he and others are inclined to exercise a little caution and not take anything for granted. “Random behavior” is a constant now, he said.

In anticipation of Trump’s visit, the Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District emailed a letter to area businesses Monday about “Managing Trump-Related Activity.” The group’s jurisdiction stretches along Fifth Avenue from 46th to 61st Streets and on 57th from Madison to Sixth Avenue. Recipients were reminded that the BID’s security team “works to create a safe and supportive environment for our retailers, offices, residents and religious organizations” on a daily basis.

It has been “working overtime,” since the Trump indictment was revealed to mitigate the impact on operations and pedestrians. The Fifth Avenue BID’s security director George Groner has assigned extra community safety officers to help with the pedestrian traffic flow and to expedite the response time. They were also told that Groner is “in constant contact” with the local precinct, Midtown North, and Patrol Borough Manhattan South to monitor the conditions around Trump Tower to reduce any disruptions that might arise.

Although a few Midtown retailers like Giorgio Armani could tell by looking out their store windows, other Fifth Avenue businesses were told of “the strong press presence on the west side of Fifth Avenue between 55th and 56th streets,” and how that was prompting some people “to gawk at the reporters.”

Lest they had not been following updates on social media and on the news about Trump’s stay, BID members were told of his Monday afternoon arrival, an expected one-night Trump Tower stay and a Tuesday post-court departure. They were encouraged to be “in regular communication” and informed that the security supervisors would be dropping by stores to check in with employees. Fifth Avenue businesses were given contact information for Groner and Midtown North officers. For anything urgent they were advised to call 911.

Further north on Madison Avenue, the executive director of the Madison Avenue BID, Matthew Bauer, said, “No special guidance is being issued by us, and [I am] not aware of any businesses changing their operations for tomorrow.”

The 56th Street closure and barricaded blocks were reminiscent of what was erected when Trump was president and visiting his home in New York City.

On Monday, even before he had left Florida, there was an entire block filled with media and cameras — and a large contingent of uniformed and plain-clothed New York City police officers — but no demonstrations. Only a handful of supporters carrying signs that read “Gays for Trump” were on the corner of 56th and Fifth, where they were outnumbered by reporters hoping for a story.

City officials, led by Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, held a public safety press conference at City Hall on Monday afternoon and assured New Yorkers that there have been no credible threats to the city and law enforcement officials are prepared for any potential issues that might arise.

Adams said New Yorkers “should go on with their regular activities,” but urged they take public transportation “because we expect some disruptions and additional traffic,” as well as street closures near the courts and around Trump Tower.

He also said that any unruly demonstrations would be dealt with swiftly. “While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger..”

