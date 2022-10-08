×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates to Forbidden City-adjacent Luxury Mall

After 12 years, Dover Street Market Beijing officially closed its Taikoo Li Sanlitun location on October 7.

Dover Street Market Beijing's new store at WF Central
Dover Street Market Beijing's new store at WF Central Courtesy

SHANGHAI — After 12 years, Dover Street Market Beijing officially closed its Taikoo Li Sanlitun location on Friday.

According to the store’s official Wechat account, Dover Street Market Beijing will be relocating to WF Central, a luxury shopping mall complex close to the Forbidden City. The new store is set to open in November.

In partnership with Hong Kong retailer I.T, Dover Street Market Beijing opened in 2010 under the name I.T Beijing Market. As Dover Street Market’s only retail outpost in China, the all-white, four-story glass building became a landmark presence in the Taikoo Li Sanlitun North District.

Related Galleries

Dover Street Market Beijing’s Taikoo Li Sanlitun location

The store’s brand selection and visual identity stayed in line with the Dover Street Market franchise. The only difference was the Beijing store was directly linked to a Bape store, an I.T flagship brand, on its ground floor.

In 2018, the store changed its name to Dover Street Market Beijing. The name switch was aimed at “making Beijing a part of the DSM community,” and it was not only a business decision, Adrian Joffe, chief executive officer of Dover Street Market, told local media at the time.

According to an I.T spokesperson, the new WF Central Dover Street Market Beijing will be slightly bigger than the Taikoo Li Sanlitun one, which spans over 23,680 square feet.

Opened in 2018, WF Central is the first luxury shopping mall in the touristy Wangfujing area. It is home to luxury brands such as Dior, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. It also houses the first Serpentine Pavilion overseas.

Taikoo Li Sanlitun declined to reveal the next tenant for the building. According to Xiaohongshu, the popular social commerce platform, Louis Vuitton is set to take over the location and open a Louis Vuitton Maison, the equivalent of a major flagship.

Louis Vuitton currently has three Maison stores in China, located at Beijing’s China World Mall, Shanghai’s Plaza 66 and Chengdu’s Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li.

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Hot Summer Bags

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates After 12 Years

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad