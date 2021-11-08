Dual Shops Popping Up at Nordstrom for Holiday

A bazaar at Nordstrom? Why not?

For the latest iteration of its New Concepts@Nordstrom shop, the retailer has assembled an assortment of gifts from independent brands, as well as handcrafted goods and novelty items.

The gifts at the Concept 015: Make It Bazaar shop include men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, home goods to stocking stuffers. Among the gifts are vintage car themed rugs, stone incense burners from the California desert and a giant stuffed pony from Bode. Other brands featured in the shop, which was curated by Sam Lobban, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of designer and New Concepts, include Ashish x Sam, Eckhaus Latte, Schott x Grateful Dead, Socksss and The Skateroom. Prices range from $14 for a Wary Meyers lemon verbena soap bar to $3,500 for Bode’s wool pony.

“With the New Concepts platform, we’re always trying to offer our customers something new, cool and unexpected,” Lobban said. “Our latest iteration, Concept 015: Make it Bazaar, features an eclectic mix of the very best gifts and fashion items for the upcoming holiday season. This shop has something for everyone on your list.”

The shops, at the Nordstrom Men’s Store in New York City as well as its Seattle flagship and South Coast Plaza, NorthPark in Dallas and Pacific Centre in Vancouver, will remain open through Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, across the street in Nordstrom’s New York flagship, it’s all about Moncler. Beginning today, the Center Stage pop-up will be turned into an exclusive, shoppable golden chalet with reflective towers of gold and ornate fixtures featuring the French luxury brand’s largest global activation for the Matt Black collection.

Moncler ’s Jildaz men’s jacket is exclusive to Nordstrom for the shop.

The line for men, women and children features innovative fabrics, sleek silhouettes and a minimalistic color palette and the shop will offer outerwear, ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes. Among the exclusives offered for women are the Tharon down hooded Jacket, the Valras down vest and an exclusive sole color on the Carinne boot. For men, there are exclusives colors for the Jildaz down jacket and Aptera vest.

“Just in time for the holiday season, we are excited to welcome Moncler to Center Stage at Nordstrom NYC,” Lobban said. “We look forward to our customers being able to experience exclusive Moncler pieces for the whole family in this unique and immersive pop-up. The Moncler brand continues to be a Nordstrom customer favorite with their innovative and imaginative designs.”

In addition to New York, the Moncler shop will also pop-up in South Coast Plaza, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Mall of America in Minneapolis, Bellevue Square in Washington and Pacific Centre through Dec. 5. It will also be available online.