LONDON — Richemont’s Dunhill is launching its digital flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion on Wednesday to tap into China’s fast-growing luxury sector, as McKinsey last week predicts Chinese consumers to account for around half of all global spending on high-end brands in 2020, up from 37 percent last year.

The British heritage brand, which now aims to marry craftsmanship with a cutting-edge digital strategy, will offer a wide range of products online, including ready-to-wear, leather goods and footwear, enabling the brand to expand its footprint in China and accelerate its digital transformation.

Andrew Maag, chief executive officer of Dunhill, said China has remained integral to Dunhill’s global strategy and success, since the launch of its first store in Shanghai in the early Nineties.

“This partnership with Tmall will allow us to reach even more customers, in an innovative and engaging way. It is a very exciting time for Dunhill as we continue to develop our brand projection and customer experience across every touchpoint,” he said.

Since the launch of Luxury Pavilion in September 2017, nearly 200 top brands, including Cartier, Chanel, Balmain and Marc Jacobs, have opened flagship stores with Alibaba.

Christina Fontana, head of fashion and luxury at Tmall luxury division Europe, said “As we celebrate the Luxury Pavilion’s third anniversary, we are even more delighted to be welcoming further high-end brands from markets with a longstanding tradition of creating beautiful and quality premium productions, for our shoppers to discover and enjoy.”