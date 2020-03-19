By and  on March 19, 2020

The coronavirus shutdown is coming to more stores — and now to web sites as well. 

Victoria’s Secret has temporarily shut down its e-commerce site, along with sister brand Pink, after parent company L Brands Inc. closed stores for the two brands earlier in the week. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers