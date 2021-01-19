Charis Márquez has joined eBay as vice president of fashion, a new post.

In her role, she will oversee fashion initiatives for the marketplace, including luxury.

Márquez has been with Levi Strauss & Co. for the past four years, rising to VP, sales effectiveness. In that role, she focused on enhancing the selling process digitally and in-store consumer experiences. Her earlier positions at Levi’s included VP, wholesale.com and digital operations and senior director, site merchandising.

Before joining Levi’s, Márquez, who has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, held leadership and general management roles at such firms as Sears, Kmart and Sam’s Club.

Márquez has been a champion for diversity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace, serving as executive sponsor for Project Onyx, Levi’s Black employee resource group, and previously as a Fair Employment Consultant at Sears.

“Having spent a career in retail, I’ve always admired eBay’s position as the originator of the resale platform,” Márquez said Tuesday. “I’ve closely followed the company’s recent investments in sneakers, luxury and authentication, and look forward to building on these experiences for the millions of people who shop eBay every day.”

Jordan Sweetnam, senior vice president of eBay North America, added, “We’re attracting new shoppers to eBay with programs and experiences that make us the most competitive platform for enthusiasts across our key categories. The appointment of Charis comes at a time when we have our sights set on expanding these initiatives.”

Ebay’s new hire follows a series of high-profile product launches, particularly in the authentication space where it introduced sneakers and watches last fall.

Sneakers and watches are two of eBay’s most popular luxury categories, with more than 500,000 daily listings for sneakers on average and more than 165,000 live listings for luxury watches, as reported. In 2019, the site experienced sales of more than 2 million watches. Since 2019, Rolex sales in the marketplace have spiked 60 percent.

As reported in August, tens of thousands of small business sellers had been added to eBay’s platform since last March. The company saw significant growth in verticals, including fashion, home and garden, electronics, auto parts and collectibles.

Márquez, whose appointment is effective immediately, is based at eBay’s headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

