Eddie Bauer has jumped into the rental arena.

The brand, which was recently purchased by Authentic Brands Group, and SPARC, its partnership with Simon Property Group, on Tuesday launched a Gear Rental program through Arrive Outdoors, a camping gear and outdoor product rental business. The program is designed to make the outdoors accessible to people who want to head outside but may not have the equipment needed.

Customers can log onto the brand’s website and reserve men’s and women’s apparel and gear such as backpacks, sun shelter tents, sleeping bags and headlamps for a specific number of days. The order is then sent via FedEx to their homes, offices or hotels or can be picked up at local FedEx facilities. A free return label is included with every order that needs to be dropped off at a FedEx office when being returned.

A down sleeping bag can be rented for $13.50 a day, an Olympic Air tent for $21.50 a day, flip-flops are $2 a day, a men’s hiking boot is $9 a day and a women’s lightweight anorak is $3.50 a day.

Eddie Bauer is not the only outdoors brands to embrace the rental market as a way to embrace a circular model and extend the lifestyle of products. REI, Patagonia and others offer versions of rental programs or sell used products as a way to encourage more people to get outdoors or to appeal to those who live in small apartments in urban locations where storing gear is not practical.

“Consumers increasingly demand convenience and simplicity across many facets of their lives — and the Eddie Bauer Gear Rental experience provides just that,” said Rachelle Snyder, chief executive officer and cofounder of Arrive Outdoors. “Whether consumers are looking to try Eddie Bauer products before buying, or just need an outfit for a one-time need, rental is a great option. We are proud to partner with Eddie Bauer to help bring their vision of providing a premium, convenient and accessible way to experience their products. Not only will this model expand the brand’s consumer base, it will help establish the path towards a more circular, and sustainable, economy for all retailers.”

Arrive Outdoors also works with other brands including Columbia Sportswear, Oakley, Smartwool, The North Face and others.