Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track For Holiday

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Fashion

Gucci Product Searches Spike After “House of Gucci” Film Release

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on Apparel Categories

As consumer prices surged 6.2 percent, some fashion categories are increasing at twice that rate.

Nike FIT ADV sports bra.
The Nike FIT ADV sports bra.

As inflation in the U.S. reaches a 30-year high in October with consumer prices surging 6.2 percent, retail market intelligence platform Edited tapped its data on more than 4 billion stock keeping units to see the impact on several product categories.

In the luxury handbags segment, the company said when compared to 2019, “the average full price of in-stock handbags increased by double digits at Gucci (14 percent) and Prada (11 percent), with Louis Vuitton noting the biggest jump at 45 percent.”

Edited said in its report that sportswear and activewear brands continue to tap the opportunities of consumer interest in adopting healthier lifestyles in a post-lockdown environment. But like other segments, prices have been ticking up. Edited said Nike “updated the majority of its new-in shorts options from $30 to 40 to the $40-to-50 bucket.”

Meanwhile, Edited said Lululemon introduced “higher-ticket styles within its best-selling Align program, boosting its highest-priced leggings from $118 in 2020 to $128 in 2021.”

In denim, the authors of the report said “rising cotton prices have affected denim categories the most, making up over 90 percent of the raw materials used in production.” Edited said Kontoor Brands, which owns Wrangler and Lee jeans, has already seen stock prices fall 6 percent.”

In footwear, shoe prices have increased 6.5 percent in September versus last year, “the fastest rate in over two decades. All months except August showed a year-over-year increase, with September climbing 26 percent, peaking at $77 versus $66 in 2019.”

In the so-called cult footwear segment, Edited said since 2019, “several hyped labels have subtly found ways to increase pricing while keeping demand intact. For example, Birkenstock raised prices for its Arizona sandal from $39.95 to $44.95 this year, Dr. Martens boosted prices on its 1460 boot from $230 to $250 and Crocs raised its average selling price up by 8 percent.”

 

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad