TOKYO — As the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus, now known as covid-19, continues to rise, so do its effects on countries outside of China. While Japan has so far only recorded one death from the virus, the scale of the economic impact is already appearing to be much greater.

On Monday, Japanese officials confirmed 99 more cases of the coronavirus aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which remains quarantined in the port of Yokohama. Separately, the U.S. State Department announced that 14 evacuees from the ship who had been flown back to the U.States were also infected.