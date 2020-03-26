By  on March 26, 2020

Spanish department store chain El Corte Inglés plans to temporarily lay off 22,000 employees for 14 days minimum, due to the lockdown in Spain resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

It said 3,900 other employees would also be temporarily laid off at its Sfera fashion chain and Viajes El Corte Inglés travel agency.

