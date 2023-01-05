×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Fashion

What to Watch: Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman

Fashion

What to Watch: Are Creative Tenures Getting Shorter at Europe’s Heritage Brands?

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Resigns

Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named interim CEO until a successor is found.

Elizabeth Spaulding
Elizabeth Spaulding Courtesy Photo

Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of Stitch Fix, effective Thursday.

Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors.

“I look forward to stepping back in to lead the business and working closely with the board of directors to identify a successor going forward,” Lake said. “My fellow board members and I thank Elizabeth for her service to Stitch Fix, especially during the challenges of the last couple years. We wish her the best.”

Related Galleries

In January 2020, Stitch Fix, the San Francisco-based online personal styling service, brought in Spaulding as president, and seven months later, she was named CEO when Lake stepped aside to assume the post of executive chair of the company. Earlier, Spaulding had been the global head and founder of Bain & Co.’s digital practice.

“Stitch Fix continues to embark on an ambitious transformation and in the immediate term, the focus for the team is squarely on creating a leaner, more nimble organization to set the company up for a return to profitability. First as president and then as CEO, it has been a privilege to lead in an unprecedented time, and to chart the course for the future with the Stitch Fix team. It is now time for a new leader to help support the next phase,” Spaulding said. “I am proud of the new leadership team we have built, the evolution in culture we’ve created and the products we’ve shipped. More than anything, it is a privilege to serve our clients and create many delightful moments in their lives.”

Lake sent a letter to its employees Thursday, noting two significant changes. She said she was sharing the difficult news that they would be reducing the size of the Stitch Fix team by about 20 percent of salaried positions. In addition, they are closing their Salt Lake City distribution team where the team will also be impacted. “We will be losing many talented team members from across the company, and I am truly sorry,” wrote Lake.

She noted that departing employees will receive at least 12 weeks pay, which increases with tenure, and healthcare will be supported through April 2023 and mental wellness support up to the end of April 2023, which also includes counseling, self help tools, legal and financial services as well as online work/life balance advice. In her letter to employees, she also noted that Spaulding will be stepping down and that she would become interim CEO.

“Despite the challenging moment we are in right now, the board and I still deeply believe in the Stitch Fix business, mission and vision. We know because of the hard work and foundation laid by this team that there is a great future available for this company and we are committed to getting the company on a path to achieve it,” wrote Lake.

Lake founded Stitch Fix and served as the company’s CEO from its inception in 2011 until July 31, 2021, growing it to a business with annual revenues of $1.7 billion. She has been a member of the board of directors since the company’s founding.

Lake took the company public in 2017 and in doing so was the youngest woman at the time to ever take a company public.

Last month, Stitch Fix reported larger-than-expected losses and a revenue miss for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, eyeing a lower projected forecast.

The fashion company posted revenue of $455.6 million, which was not only short of the $459.4 million analysts had estimated but marked a 22 percent year-over-year decline. Its quarterly net loss clocked in at 50 cents a share, exceeding the 47 cents a share expected, with active clients of 3.7 million showing a decline of 471,000 or an 11 percent drop compared to last year, as reported.

Reached for comment Thursday, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told WWD, “I think at Stitch Fix there is a sense that the company has lost its way and is trying to get back on track.” He said in the last quarter, there was a lot of weakness and “there are very few signs that the pressure is going to ease any time soon.”

He noted that the consumer environment has changed, apparel has been under pressure, and people are less inclined to buy into a service like Stitch Fix. “The cost of running a business is much heavier, as they are for all companies.” He noted that Spaulding didn’t cause all these issues, “but they did occur under her watch.”

He said the introduction of Free Styling (were customers can instantly buy items, rather than in a curated box), didn’t bear fruit and could have cannibalized the core service. “With Katrina coming back, the company could go back to its roots and her leadership may instill more confidence with the board and the investors,” said Saunders.

Elaine Hughes, CEO of executive search firm E.A. Hughes, a division of Solomon Page, said about Spaulding’s departure, “She has a track record after 21 years at Bain, and her exit, given her expertise in digital, is confusing.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Hot Summer Bags

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down From Company

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad