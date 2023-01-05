Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Resigns

Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of Stitch Fix, effective Thursday.

Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors.

“I look forward to stepping back in to lead the business and working closely with the board of directors to identify a successor going forward,” Lake said. “My fellow board members and I thank Elizabeth for her service to Stitch Fix, especially during the challenges of the last couple years. We wish her the best.”

In January 2020, Stitch Fix, the San Francisco-based online personal styling service, brought in Spaulding as president, and seven months later, she was named CEO when Lake stepped aside to assume the post of executive chair of the company. Earlier, Spaulding had been the global head and founder of Bain & Co.’s digital practice.

“Stitch Fix continues to embark on an ambitious transformation and in the immediate term, the focus for the team is squarely on creating a leaner, more nimble organization to set the company up for a return to profitability. First as president and then as CEO, it has been a privilege to lead in an unprecedented time, and to chart the course for the future with the Stitch Fix team. It is now time for a new leader to help support the next phase,” Spaulding said. “I am proud of the new leadership team we have built, the evolution in culture we’ve created and the products we’ve shipped. More than anything, it is a privilege to serve our clients and create many delightful moments in their lives.”

Lake sent a letter to its employees Thursday, noting two significant changes. She said she was sharing the difficult news that they would be reducing the size of the Stitch Fix team by about 20 percent of salaried positions. In addition, they are closing their Salt Lake City distribution team where the team will also be impacted. “We will be losing many talented team members from across the company, and I am truly sorry,” wrote Lake.

She noted that departing employees will receive at least 12 weeks pay, which increases with tenure, and healthcare will be supported through April 2023 and mental wellness support up to the end of April 2023, which also includes counseling, self help tools, legal and financial services as well as online work/life balance advice. In her letter to employees, she also noted that Spaulding will be stepping down and that she would become interim CEO.

“Despite the challenging moment we are in right now, the board and I still deeply believe in the Stitch Fix business, mission and vision. We know because of the hard work and foundation laid by this team that there is a great future available for this company and we are committed to getting the company on a path to achieve it,” wrote Lake.

Lake founded Stitch Fix and served as the company’s CEO from its inception in 2011 until July 31, 2021, growing it to a business with annual revenues of $1.7 billion. She has been a member of the board of directors since the company’s founding.

Lake took the company public in 2017 and in doing so was the youngest woman at the time to ever take a company public.

Last month, Stitch Fix reported larger-than-expected losses and a revenue miss for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, eyeing a lower projected forecast.

The fashion company posted revenue of $455.6 million, which was not only short of the $459.4 million analysts had estimated but marked a 22 percent year-over-year decline. Its quarterly net loss clocked in at 50 cents a share, exceeding the 47 cents a share expected, with active clients of 3.7 million showing a decline of 471,000 or an 11 percent drop compared to last year, as reported.

Reached for comment Thursday, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told WWD, “I think at Stitch Fix there is a sense that the company has lost its way and is trying to get back on track.” He said in the last quarter, there was a lot of weakness and “there are very few signs that the pressure is going to ease any time soon.”

He noted that the consumer environment has changed, apparel has been under pressure, and people are less inclined to buy into a service like Stitch Fix. “The cost of running a business is much heavier, as they are for all companies.” He noted that Spaulding didn’t cause all these issues, “but they did occur under her watch.”

He said the introduction of Free Styling (were customers can instantly buy items, rather than in a curated box), didn’t bear fruit and could have cannibalized the core service. “With Katrina coming back, the company could go back to its roots and her leadership may instill more confidence with the board and the investors,” said Saunders.

Elaine Hughes, CEO of executive search firm E.A. Hughes, a division of Solomon Page, said about Spaulding’s departure, “She has a track record after 21 years at Bain, and her exit, given her expertise in digital, is confusing.”