Changes at Farfetch’s Executive Team, Elizabeth von der Goltz Takes New Role

LONDON — Elizabeth von der Goltz has joined the executive team at Farfetch.

The appointment is part of a raft of changes to the leadership team announced Wednesday.

Von der Goltz will become chief fashion and merchandising officer at Farfetch, and chief executive officer at Browns, the London retailer.

Von der Goltz left her role as chief commercial officer at Matchesfashion in September 2022, a position she had held from early 2021. She joined Matches from Net-a-porter, where she held the role of global buying director.

The changes at Farfetch are wide-ramging. Sindhura Sarikonda is joining the company this month as president for the Americas. Stephanie Simon is also joining the business as vice president for Community and Web3 at the group.

Holli Rogers, chief brand officer at Farfetch and Martin Avetisyan, chief growth officer, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, according to a statement from the business.

“I am delighted to welcome Elizabeth, Sindhura and Stephanie to Farfetch,” said José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO of Farfetch.

“Our 2023 plan is very much focused on continuing to advance our platform vision whilst delivering growth, profitability and free cash flow. These hires will help us achieve that. Elizabeth will play an integral role in curating and securing incredible merchandise to ensure Farfetch customers continue to have access to unrivaled supply.”

Neves added that “Sindhura’s leadership will position us to provide a differentiated shopping experience to luxury customers in the Americas, including our largest market, the United States. Finally, Stephanie brings her incredible experience on how fashion can engage in Web3 and all the opportunities still to explore in this space,” he added.

Neves thanked Rogers and Avetisyan in his statement for their contributions over the years.

Sarikonda was previously global head of in-store at Klarna, and Simon was head of Brand Evangelism and Development at the social audio app, Clubhouse.

In 2021, Rogers became chair of Browns, while maintaining her role at Farfetch. She had previously served as CEO.

She took the helm of Browns in 2015, just after Farfetch purchased the London retailer. During her tenure as CEO, she oversaw the rebranding of Browns in 2016; the launch of Browns East a year later, and the retailer’s 50th anniversary in October 2020.