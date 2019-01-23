With insight from 600 “thriving” U.S. small business owners, a study by global financial services platform Kabbage, Inc. reveals one-third of small businesses started with less than $5,000 in start-up capital.

The focus of the study, which was revealed today, is to “understand the cash flow concerns successful owners faced when starting their company,” according to Kabbage head of lending, Rob Rosenblatt.

According to the report, particularly scrappy or thrifty entrepreneurs may want to consider starting a business in one of the three categories costing $5,000 or less “during the first six months.” Accounting; at 45 percent, online retail; at 44 percent and construction and landscaping; at 39 percent represented the least amount of start-up capital, or lowest entry barriers.

Those dreaming of entering the restaurant business may as well open up a medical practice as both are reported to cost more than $100,000 to begin. However, as Rosenblatt informs, “it’s their [the entrepreneurs’] tenacity and self-confidence to succeed that champions their doubts and compels them to start the amazing journey of entrepreneurship.”

Luckily, the numbers validate the small business owners’ confidence, as “82 percent did not doubt they had the right qualifications and proper experience to run a company and all are successfully in operation today” as the report indicates.

As the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy defines, the majority of U.S. businesses are small businesses, representing fewer than 500 employees. And the “most common source of capital to finance business expansion is personal and family savings” at 22 percent of small firms. Following that is business profits and assets and business loans from financial institutions.

Start-up capital aside, entrepreneurs hoping to fully realize their innovative start-up idea need to anticipate for early-stage funding. In a separate report from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the “more start-ups raise at the seed stage, the more likely they will obtain Series A, or first-round funding.”

The findings suggest even a little capital can go a long way if the confidence is there.