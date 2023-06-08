×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Rent the Runway Refinements Drive Improvements

Fashion

Moschino Staging 40th Anniversary Show in Milan in September

Fashion

Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize; Arnault Explains Prize Increase

Ep Yaying Opens First U.S. Store at American Dream

The 3,200-square-foot store is the Chinese label's second overseas store, after launching a Malaysian outpost in early 2019.

Ep Yaying's first U.S. store at American Dream in New Jersey.
Ep Yaying's first U.S. store at American Dream in New Jersey. Eric Petschek

SHANGHAI — Ep Yaying, the Chinese high-end womenswear brand, has opened its first U.S. store at American Dream, the mega retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Located in The Avenue, the mall’s luxury wing, Ep Yaying’s store occupies the same corridor as Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Dolce & Gabbana, Mulberry and Jonathan Adler, among other brands.

As the only Chinese brand in the section, Ep Yaying’s debut will “bring a real sense of Chinese contemporary elegance to consumers in the U.S.,” according to a statement from the brand.

Related Galleries

The 3,200-square-foot store was designed by French architect Franklin Azzi, who also created Ep Yaying’s concept store in Shanghai. Themed “Dialogue and Balance,” the store design draws on traditional Chinese references and Western minimal forms. The long and narrow store space is divided into two sections, with slabs of precious natural jade and porcelain-textured rocks acting as dividers. Supported by black metal tubes, the rough stones create shelf space for Ep Yaying’s ready-to-wear, accessories and made-to-order collections.

Inside Ep Yaying’s American Dream store. Eric Petschek

At the far end of the store, guests see a private chamber covered in wallpaper that emulates Chinese bird-and-flower painting. Shoppers can lounge on the section’s imperial-yellow sofas while browsing the made-to-order dresses, which range from $1,800 to $7,000.

Inside Ep Yaying’s American Dream store. Eric Petschek

Last December, the label soft-launched the store with an opening party that drew the local Asian American community, including members from the China General Chamber of Commerce and Mulan Club.

Launched in 1988 as a small garment factory in Zhejiang province, the company launched a global expansion plan in 2019, focusing on South East Asia, Australia and the U.S. Ep Yaying’s first global store was launched in March 2019 at Suria KLCC, a premium shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

With a stable of womenswear and kidswear brands, including Ep Yaying, Daya+, Doublelove, N.Paia and Ep Yaying Kids, the company operates around 800 stores in the mainland China market.

Ep Yaying Opens First U.S. Store at American Dream

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad