×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Sustainability

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Business

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Esprit Is Back in the USA

After a decadeslong retail absence in the U.S., Esprit opened a Los Angeles pop-up store that will have a permanent location across the street next year.

Esprit pop-up on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Esprit opened a pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles after a 10-year absence from the U.S. Joel Marasigan

LOS ANGELES — It has been a decade since Esprit had a store in the U.S.

The California casual clothing label, founded more than 50 years ago in San Francisco before later moving its corporate headquarters overseas, disappeared from the U.S. retail scene in 2012 when its 93 stores grew unprofitable and a bigger push was made to set up retail posts in Europe and Asia.

But Esprit is back in the U.S., recently doing a soft launch of a pop-up store here at the corner of Third Street and Robertson Boulevard, once a trendy shopping street looking to find itself again.

Related Galleries

The brightly colored pop-up, with neon lights spelling out the Esprit name, will have a hard launch in mid-November and be open until the end of December. A permanent store will be set up across the street early next year at 143 South Robertson Boulevard.  

The Los Angeles outpost is just the beginning of Esprit’s reentry into North America, being undertaken by its new chief executive officer, who is relaunching and rebranding the historic label. “We chose L.A. as the place to do a pop-up and to do the first store because it was originally a California brand,” said William Pak, who took over as Esprit’s CEO last March after serving as interim CEO since fall 2021. He is also the company’s chief operating officer. “The first product lineup in the store will be some local collaborations with some designers there in Los Angeles.”

A look from the Esprit collection. Joel Marasigan

Throughout next year more North American stores will arrive. Esprit is getting ready to open two stores next year in New York — one in SoHo and another on Fifth Avenue. The storied label is also scoping out retail locations in Canada — one in Vancouver and possibly as many as two in Toronto.

Esprit is working to relaunch its e-commerce site in North America as well, which should be ready by mid-November as part of the company’s omnichannel strategy.

The relaunch will revamp the Esprit collection with a California chic style mixed with a modern vibe. “The look will have a very minimalistic silhouette, but there will be a lot of attention to detail,” Pak said. “It will be something you’d be happy to wear to a Sunday brunch or a Christmas Day lunch but not to a formal night out or a night at the club.”

To help develop some of that look, Esprit and its creative staff combed through the company’s archives, which occupy 1,000 square feet in its offices in Germany. There were pictures, sketches, negatives, video reels and some clothing going back 50 years. “The new design elements will incorporate some of that in the future,” Pak noted.

Esprit has weathered years of financial ups and downs and has a complicated corporate history, which has taken the company’s headquarters from one part of the world to another.

It was founded in 1968 by Doug and Susie Tompkins as an iconoclastic San Francisco brand that used real people in its ad campaigns and asked young people to send in their suggestions on how to improve the world. Even in the ’90s, the brand was making clothing out of organic cotton.

By 1978, sales topped $100 million a year and the company had formed partnerships in Germany and Hong Kong. Since 1993, it has been listed on the Hong Kong stock market even though it basically had been headquartered for the past two decades in Germany, where the brand evolved into a fast-fashion label.

To this day, the bulk of the company’s stores are in Europe. There are 61 outposts in Germany and another 106 doors around Europe. In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic progressing, Esprit closed all its stores in Asia, but earlier this year opened one pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea, followed by a pop-up store in Hong Kong near Times Square.

Last year, under a corporate revamp, Esprit’s moved its global corporate headquarters from Germany, which is now the German headquarters, back to Hong Kong. This is where the company’s financing, operations and sourcing entities are now located.

After five years of losses totaling more than $1 billion, the company has returned to profitability. Last year, Esprit had a $48.5 million profit on $1 billion in revenues.

With its financial house looking healthier, the company has established hubs around the world to take care of different operations.

New York has been established as Esprit’s new global creative center where Ana Andjelic recently was named the company’s chief brand officer. This hub will also take charge of the label’s rebranding efforts.

Esprit’s London hub will take care of global customer experience innovation, and the Amsterdam hub will be in charge of global technology and denim innovation.

Bringing back retail is an important component to growing the company. “We feel that retail is the best ambassador for the brand,” Pak said. “This is where people can really integrate with Esprit.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Hot Summer Bags

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Esprit Opens Its First U.S. Retail Store in a Decade in Los Angeles

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad