ESW Now Offering 100% Carbon-neutral Shipping to Clients

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce company ESW — formerly eShopWorld — said it is now providing 100 percent carbon-neutral shipping to its clients.

The announcement comes as cross-border e-commerce continues to grow, and consumers demand more sustainable practices from brands and merchants.

ESW’s clients include brands such as Gucci, Kering, Abercrombie & Fitch, LK Bennett and J. Crew, among others. “The carbon neutral promise extends beyond just transcontinental air freight to include first, middle and last-mile deliveries,” the company said in a statement, adding that its offsets “will be achieved through the funding of renewable energy production by supporting EcoAct-verified wind farm projects.”

Tommy Kelly, chief executive officer of ESW, said the company “is proud to offer our retail and brand clients the ability to be at the forefront of sustainable shipping and contribute to a more positive future for the environment.”

“As cross-border e-commerce continues to elevate economies all over the world, we must ensure that what’s good for business is also good for the planet,” Kelly said. “We know that these offsets create a high level of value for our clients and, in turn, their consumers.”

Zoe Donovan, digital and marketing director at LK Bennett, said the brand knows “that our consumers, as well as our internal stakeholders, value every effort made to help the environment. Being able to provide sustainable deliveries through ESW’s carbon offsets are just one of the many reasons they are such a vital partner to our brand.”

Dan Stenson, business director at Catbird NYC, agreed and noted that ESW’s sustainable deliveries “enable us to create a high level of value for our consumers as well as our internal stakeholders.”

“Sustainability is very much a core value for Catbird, and we’re thrilled to work with ESW, a vendor that puts sustainability at the forefront of their business,” Stenson said. “Offsetting the carbon emissions from shipping is a big step toward helping to leave the planet in a better place than it is today.”

ESW said merchants and brands that partner with the company “can enter new international markets in as little as six weeks, up to six times faster than if they attempted to do so on their own — all while engaging directly with customers and retaining ownership of all the data collected during the shopping process.”

ESW is based in Dublin.