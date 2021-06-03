Etro wants to join its fans on summer vacation. The Milanese brand is inaugurating pop-up shops in some of the world’s most iconic holiday destinations, including the Hamptons in New York, Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Dubai, Bodrum in Turkey and Sochi in Russia.

In the high-end beach resort of Forte dei Marmi, a location that holds a very special place in the heart of Etro family members, the brand teamed up with local luxury retailer Fiacchini to open a summer store featuring a dedicated concept.

The shop has been decorated with displays echoing the look of Forte dei Marmi’s signature multicolor changing cabins, along with ship wheel-shaped mirrors and a paisley wallpaper in blue and white.

“The collection I designed for this spring is really an ode to an Italian summer, so we believed that it worked perfectly in this retail space, which is infused with a joyful beach vibe,” said Veronica Etro, who spent the summers of her childhood in Forte dei Marmi.

Along with carrying a selection of pieces from the Etro spring 2021 collection, including foulard skirts, knit tops and airy dresses, the pop-up shop also offers a limited-edition collection dedicated to Forte dei Marmi. The capsule, available exclusively at the temporary shop, except for a small selection of pieces that can be also purchased at Etro’s online store, includes beachwear, shirts, shoes and bags enriched with the beach version of the brand’s logo, the Triton-Pegasus. The capsule prices range from 280 euros to 940 euros.

Leaving a distinctive mark on this Forte dei Marmi’s summer season, Etro also customized one of the resort’s most exclusive beach clubs, the legendary Bagno Piero, that since 1933 has been welcoming the most notable Italian families. Etro created special beach towels, and customized the beach tents, the sun loungers, as well as the club’s signature rescue row boat.

Etro debuted the resort retail format in 2019 with temporary shops and customized beach clubs in Mykonos, Greece, and Porto Cervo on Italy’s Sardinia island. The format was also extended the following winter with a special project in the Italian luxury mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo.

