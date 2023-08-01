Études Expands in China With New Stores in Shenzhen and Beijing

LONDON — Études, the contemporary French label founded by José Lamali, Jérémie Égry and Aurélien Arbet, is looking to accelerate its China expansion with the opening of a 1,290-square-foot store in MixC Shenzhen, and a new space at Beijing’s top shopping mall SKP-S later this summer.

The Shenzhen space, designed by the Paris-based Hugo Haas Studio, showcases the brand’s seasonal and core offerings as well as artistic collaborations, photography books and record editions.

The neat, industrial aesthetic takes in elements such as steel grids, which Études has previously implemented in other retail locations. The grids merge with materials such as aerated concrete, aluminum and blue-tinted glass.

Études store in Shenzhen, China Courtesy of Études

The brand’s signature blue takes center stage while the contrasting neutral colors are reminiscent of the brand’s Paris flagship. The store also comes with a lounge and fitting rooms overlooking the leafy street outside.

Shenzhen marks a milestone for the brand’s China expansion, as it is Études’ largest location in the country.

Études first entered the Chinese market in 2017, and now it represents 20 percent of the total revenues, according to the company.

In 2020, Études opened its first shop-in-shop in Luxemporium Beijing, a multibrand luxury retailer with a 118,403-square-foot, three-floor store in Wangfujing. It was followed by the launch of a Tmall flagship. Through selective retail, the brand also sells via 15 leading concept stores, such as Galeries Lafayette, The Balancing and Dongliang.

Arbet, art director of Études, and the commercial director Antoine Belekian, said the Shenzhen space enables the brand to show its whole collection in China for the first time. “It will definitely make our clients discover and buy higher-style and price point pieces,” they said.

Études store in Shenzhen, China. Courtesy of Études

In August 2020, it was announced that the trio behind Études had been appointed artistic directors of Aigle, the French outdoor lifestyle brand known for its rubber boots. The brand, which is owned by MF Brands Group, parent of Lacoste, The Kooples and Gant, has a sizable presence across China.

Arbet said the “unique experience” with Aigle greatly informs the development of Études in China.

“We learned a lot by designing the collections, having discussions with the Chinese team, and hearing about the latest evolutions of the market. It made us understand quicker the specific needs and ways of approaching fashion, functionality and elegance,” Arbet said.

Following the opening of SKP-S by the end of August, Arbet and Belekian said the brand plans to scale its retail presence further via franchises in new cities in China. The team will also travel to China in the fall to meet with local parners and to see the Asian market and its latest evolution.

Études store in Shenzhen, China.

Looking to the mid- to long-term, Arbet and Belekian said the brand’s goal is to maintain a strong presence in Paris and the rest of Europe. China and the Asian market remain important priorities for the future development of Études.

“Our team is focusing its energies on creating a unique and special presence in these territories,” they added.