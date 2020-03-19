By
with contributions from Martino Carrera, Samantha Conti, Luisa Zargani
 on March 19, 2020

They hit stores in February and they are already on sale. Spring 2020 collections are expected to be the most significantly affected by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, which is shaking the very foundations of international economies.

With millions of brick-and-mortar stores shut down across Europe and the United States — shops are slowly reopening across China — a range of international online retailers are taking decisive measures to navigate the complicated season.

