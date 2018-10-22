Everlane, the San Francisco-based direct-to-consumer retailer, has launched ReNew, a collection of women’s and men’s puffers and fleece made from recycled plaster water bottles. It is the first collection as part of Everlane’s recently disclosed commitment to eliminate all virgin plastic from its supply chain by 2021.

To address the global plastics crisis, where more than 8 billion tons of plastic is polluting the oceans and clogging landfills, Everlane will stop creating new plastic and will renew what already exists. The ReNew collection will launch Oct. 24.

ReNew consists of 13 women’s and men’s cold-wear styles, such as parkas, winter puffers, lightweight puffers and fleece sweatshirts, made from more than 3 million recycled plastic water bottles. Colors include lavender, brick, mustard, rose, stone and navy. The line retails from $55 to $198.

To coincide with the ReNew launch, Everlane will open a ReNew Concept Shop in SoHo in New York The shop offers an interactive and inside look into the ReNew production line, tracing the journey from discarded plastic bottles to garments. Visitors are invited to learn about the problem of plastic waste and get inspired to take action, with a range of on-site experiential installations, educational workshops and interactive programming stations.

The Everlane ReNew collection will be available online at Everlane.com/ReNew, in addition to Everlane flagship stores in San Francisco and New York, beginning Oct. 24. It will also be sold at the ReNew concept shop at 150 Wooster Street, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and noon to 6 p.m., Sundays, Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.