After only two years, Carla Sozzani’s 10 Corso Como in New York is closing, WWD has learned.

In a joint statement, 10 Corso Como confirmed that, in agreement with real estate group The Howard Hughes Corp., it had decided to close its doors at the Seaport District.

“We would like to thank the entire 10 Corso Como team in New York and the Howard Hughes team for their dedication and hard work over the last two years,” said Saul A. Scherl, president of the New York Tri-state Region of The Howard Hughes Corp. “10 Corso Como was an exciting addition at the Seaport and we thank the entire team and leadership for their vision, commitment and energy. As we all look forward to the time when people can gather again, we will use this next period to evaluate new opportunities to enhance the experience for our entire Seaport community, residents, neighbors and workers.”

“This has not been an easy decision, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate and the future is unclear, circumstances are not allowing 10 Corso Como at the Seaport District to flourish at this stage,” said the retailer’s founder Carla Sozzani. “I want particularly to thank all the teams. 10 Corso Como New York would not be the amazing concept that it is without their energy and belief in the vision, and their efforts, support and devotion to our dedicated visitors and customers. We are proud to have shared the 10 Corso Como DNA with the Fulton Street Market Building, a site that is truly a New York landmark. And we are sorry to say goodbye to New York for now, but the future is always to be created.”

The store opened on Sept. 6, 2018 through an agreement with The Howard Hughes Corp. At the time, Sozzani said: “I’m doing this on license terms. They [Howard Hughes] are investors and they own the building. It’s a partnership. But the risk is not just money. I put 28 years of my life and so much work into the brand. I hope it’s going to work.”

The 28,000-square-foot store represented the breadth of Sozzani’s imagination and her longtime collaboration with American artist Kris Ruhs, who was responsible for the flagship’s charmingly edgy graphics that appear on nearly every surface.

When the agreement was revealed in 2016, Sozzani, who conceived and established 10 Corso Como’s first store in Milan in 1991, told WWD she particularly liked the Seaport District, which was revitalized by Howard Hughes, since “it’s not a traditional area, it is new but also one most linked to the city’s history and origins, over the docks, with the Fulton Fish Market [dating back to 1822] and a view on the river. Its history of international commerce and innovation is inspiring.”