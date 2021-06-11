MEXICO CITY — El Palacio de Hierro will refurbish its key stores in Mexico City’s Perisur and Santa Fe quarters as it looks to bolster sales amid the pandemic, a spokeswoman revealed to WWD.

“The remodelings have started and they have already finished one floor in Santa Fe,” she said. The works are being paced to avoid closing the stores, with the renovations set to be concluded some time in December, she added.

El Palacio’s in-house design team will borrow neighborhood elements such as those involving nature and mountain stone in Pedregal’s geography surrounding Perisur and office skyscrapers in Santa Fe to inspire the renovations, the spokeswoman noted.

“There will be new experiences” for customers, including gourmet coffee stations and re-set areas to showcase brands.

As part of the refurbishments, suitcase brand Rimowa will arrive at the El Palacio Perisur and Santa Fe stores with new in-store shops, joining several other labels that have yet to be revealed, the spokeswoman said. Rimowa is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

El Palacio’s bet comes as retail sales are improving amid declining COVID-19 infection and death rates in Mexico.

Mexico City went off high alert this month for the first time in a year, boosting foot traffic for the metropolis’ shopping malls and boutiques.