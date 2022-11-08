×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Elton John to Appear at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Unveiling on Nov. 22

Saks will give $1 million to The Rocket Fund, the Elton John AIDS Foundation's campaign to redouble the fight against AIDS.

Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John Courtesy image.

Fresh off his performance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, Sir Elton John is teaming up with Saks Fifth Avenue to kick off the luxury retailers’s holiday campaign in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund.

In honor of this partnership, John will bring the holiday spirit to New York City with an appearance at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store during the holiday window unveiling and light show on Nov. 22. Viewers will also be able to tune in to Saks Live at 7 p.m. to watch the highly anticipated event.

Saks’ 360-degree partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation includes a $1 million donation to The Rocket Fund, the foundation’s campaign to redouble the fight against AIDS around the globe, and a curated multivendor merchandise collection available to shop on saks.com, featuring designers including Carolina Herrera, Givenchy, Balenciaga, among others. The curated collection will feature products from the participating designers already-released collections and will be available on saks.com starting Nov. 8. There will also be a holiday window display at the Saks flagship, and John’s music will be integrated into the reimagined Saks holiday light show.

The Saks 2021 light show. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

“This holiday season, we are thrilled to partner with the Elton John AIDS Fashion’s Rocket Fund to support their mission of ending the AIDS epidemic,” said Emily Essner, chief marketing officer, Saks. “Saks has a responsibility to use our platform to champion causes that matter. With the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we are able to bring awareness to an important cause as well as provide our customers with an incredible holiday experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

John will also participate in two Saks Live events, including a conversation between John, his husband David Furnish, and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. There will also be a Q&A on Saks social channels, and an article in The Edit, the Saks editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration.

A mock-up page from The Edit

Last year, Saks’ window lighting ceremony had a special appearance by Michelle Obama.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

