Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

A Night in Venice, Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Kicks Off Collaboration With Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Team

Accessories

Bulgari Makes a Move on the India Market

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion Space

The (Re)Store space is part of an ambitious revamp that includes a 43,000-square-foot shoe department and a wealth of new services.

Gallery Icon View ALL 8 Photos

PARIS — Galeries Lafayette today inaugurates (Re)Store, a new space dedicated to circular fashion, deepening its thrust into sustainability and the circular economy initiated with the launch of the Go for Good label three years ago.

It comes as part of an ongoing rethink of the department store’s offering, initiated with the arrival of Marianne Romestain as buying and merchandising director for Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais.

“After everything that was written about the end of the department store model, [the reopening after pandemic-related closures] showed that people were happy to see us again. So we’re pleased to kick off the year with a complete renewal of our offer and our spaces, for a reworked customer experience that has been designed to align with the trifecta of what clients want right now: products, services and pleasure,” Romestain told WWD in an interview ahead of the launch.

Related Galleries

At the heart of this strategy was the overhaul of the store’s second, third and fourth floors, taking place within the wider framework of the ambitious “Projet Lumière” renovation project scheduled to run until 2024, which included the restoration of its famed century-old stained glass cupola, finalized earlier this year.

The trend-led second floor has been centered around the new multibrand concept La Créative Galerie, which will showcase a rotating selection of buzzy brands like Nanushka, Rejina Pyo or Denmark’s Stine Goya. Some 30 labels are featured in this space, ranging from mainstays Maje and Zadig & Voltaire to Proenza Schouler’s White Label line and French brands Dawei and Valentine Gauthier.

The third floor is home to labels Romestain described as “functional contemporary,” such as Joseph or Theory; a selection of digital native vertical “Instabrands” such as Navy Paris, Not Your Girl or Pretty Wire, all making their debut in physical retail, and the (Re)Store circular fashion space, which features 10 curated corners.

“It’s not just about having secondhand, it’s about offering different visions and approaches of pre-loved and secondhand,” she said, noting the selection goes from luxury leather goods to drugstore items for home and personal care.

Among the retailers present are Monogram, a 10-year-old luxury consignment store located in Paris’ affluent 8th arrondissement; 1970s-obsessed clothing and decoration specialist Relique, and CrushOn, a three-year-old digital marketplace dedicated to vintage that will also hold pop-up stores in various Galeries Lafayette units throughout France.

The final space to bow this month is the newly renovated footwear department, which has moved from its former basement home to the store’s fourth floor.

Spanning some 43,000 square feet, it is the largest shoe department in Europe, and its 200-strong brand selection — ranging from sneakers by Axel Arigato to stilettos from Christian Louboutin — is the biggest in the world, according to Romestain.

Throughout these revamped spaces, services take pride of place. Take the footwear space, which now offers a sneaker refurbishment service by sustainable label Veja, open to any brand.

In the (Re)Store space, there are multiple ways to switch up styles, either by consigning items through one of the participating resellers, or by giving them to the department store’s collection corner, which will turn clothing, but also unwanted perfume bottles and makeup packaging, into Galeries Lafayette loyalty points.

“The overarching idea is that the store will increasingly become a space for services that go beyond what we sell ourselves,” said Alexandre Liot, director of Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.

The rollout will be accompanied by a communication campaign developed by advertising agency DDB around the slogan “Le Grand Magasin de Tous” (or “The Department Store for Everyone”), playing on an earlier motto that was “Le Grand Magasin de Tout” (or “The Department Store for Everything”). It was shot by Swiss photographer Lei Wei Swee and filmmaker Jason Yan Francis, who has worked for brands like Dior men’s wear.

These changes come at a critical time for the department store, which has been buffeted by months of pandemic-related closures and the drop in foreign tourism, preceded by social unrest in France. Local competition just got a little more heated, with the reopening of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s La Samaritaine store.

“Clearly there were only two options: take it lying down or do something about it,” Liot said.

“It has been decades since we changed this much, this fast,” added Romestain, who highlighted that while Galeries Lafayette has established a lead on its competitors on the corporate front, particularly in its relationship with brands, consumers who took part in a nationwide consultation last year continued to place circularity, packaging and recycling at the top of their preoccupations.

“Professionals recognize [our lead in circularity and sustainability issues], but there is still a [need to educate] the wider public who is partially aware. Moving the cursor on deeper issues without lecturing is why we wanted to act [on the principles behind Go for Good], not just speak about them,” said Guillaume Gellusseau, director of marketing and communication for the department store.

Last month, Galeries Lafayette unveiled a plan to sell an additional 11 store to franchising partners as part of a strategy aimed at refocusing investments and efforts on the main flagships, omnichannel strategy and international expansion.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Galeries Lafayette Group Names New Director of Strategy and Development

CEO Talks: Galeries Lafayette’s Nicolas Houzé Preps the Family Store for Reopening

Galeries Lafayette Kicks Off Paris Tourism Campaign With Mayor Anne Hidalgo

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Unveils Circular Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad