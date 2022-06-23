EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Aiken Named Executive Fashion Director at Vogue.com

Lisa Aiken will join Vogue as executive fashion director, Vogue.com, WWD has learned. Aiken will report directly to Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue.

Aiken comes to Vogue.com after a year at Neiman Marcus, where she was fashion and lifestyle director. Neiman Marcus confirmed last week that Aiken would leave the company in the wake of an announced integration of the fashion office and buying teams.

At Vogue.com, Aiken will be tasked with the commerce strategy, working closely with Mark Pilipczuk, senior vice president of consumer revenue. She will lead the commerce team and oversee editorial strategy, responsible for driving commerce revenue growth, new ventures and innovation.

“I am so thrilled that Lisa is joining the Vogue team at such an exciting time for the title,” Wintour said in a statement. “Our colleagues around the world are collaborating like never before and seeing incredible digital growth. Lisa’s vast experience in the luxury e-commerce space, coupled with her natural leadership building cross teams across platforms, made her an exemplary choice for this role. I can’t wait to see how she further expands Vogue’s global footprint and creates new paths for innovative partnerships.”

Commerce is an increasingly important piece of the revenue pie for legacy magazine brands. Vogue reported a 68 percent increase in year-over-year sales for May, with an average order value increasing by 55 percent.

“Having spent my career in luxury fashion e-commerce, I wholeheartedly believe Vogue has the opportunity to further utilize its trusted authority and global point of view to build a meaningful shopping experience across its digital platforms,” Aiken added.

Before joining Nieman Marcus in June 2021, Aiken was vice president of fashion and buying director at Moda Operandi.