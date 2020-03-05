Cole Haan is so in love with its impossibly light ZeroGrand shoes that it dedicated more than a dozen global stores to them. Now the brand is bringing its Grandshop retail experience to the U.S. in a Silicon Valley store with, naturally, a techie twist.

Opening Thursday, the 940-square-foot retail location — set within the newly renovated Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Calif. — is not only the company’s first Grandshop in its home country, it’s the first to feature Near Field Communication.