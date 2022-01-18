EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Names a Fashion Director for Its Women’s Designer Business

Nordstrom Inc. has hired Rickie De Sole, formerly of Vogue, as women’s designer fashion and editorial director, WWD has learned.

It’s a newly created role at the Seattle-based Nordstrom, in which De Sole will work “cross-functionally across different facets of the women’s designer division, bringing a heightened point of view to the merchandising offering to deliver against business goals and growth plans,” Nordstrom said.

In addition, De Sole will develop Nordstrom’s women’s designer editorial plan, create designer content, and act as a spokesperson for Nordstrom.

De Sole is the daughter of Domenico De Sole, who is chairman of Tom Ford International, former chairman of Sotheby’s, and former president and chief executive officer of Gucci Group.

De Sole joins Nordstrom from Vogue.com where she was the executive fashion director supporting business initiatives and content across digital, print and social platforms, as well as editorial collaborations and e-commerce. Prior to Vogue.com, she was the fashion director at W Magazine, accessories director at Vogue magazine and she worked in-house at Prada. De Sole has also served on the boards of Rent the Runway and Thom Browne.

De Sole will remain based in New York City and report directly to Red Godfrey, Nordstrom’s vice president and creative director. Marie Ivanoff-Smith continues to serve as women’s fashion director. She also reports to Godfrey.

“We’re super excited for Rickie to join the team here at Nordstrom,” said Sam Lobban, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of designer and new concepts. “Rickie has a unique perspective on what a modern fashion and luxury customer is looking for and how they engage with product. We believe her point of view and experience will add something very special to our business for our customers, brand partners and the Nordstrom team at large.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to work at the leading fashion retailer known for its unparalleled customer service — and look forward to partnering with the best designers in the world to create exciting and unique moments both online and in its brick-and-mortar stores,” said De Sole.

In recent quarters, Nordstrom executives have characterized its designer business as among its better-selling categories, which the company sells online and in select stores. In the third quarter of 2021, the company said designer sales, as well as sales in the home, active and beauty categories, had the strongest growth compared with the third quarter of 2019. More specifically, designer shoes, designer handbags and men’s designer apparel did well, as did sunglasses and swimwear, suggesting that the travel industry was getting better.

Last spring, the company created Nordstrom Space, featuring collections of brands under the brand development program of Dover Street Market Paris in select Nordstrom stores and online. The in-store and online boutique hybrid caters to both new and seasoned designers and will be the first shop-in-shop experience to partner with DSMP.