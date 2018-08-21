Making Space isn’t like any existing Eileen Fisher store. Rather, the hybrid retail concept integrates the brand’s latest ideas, innovations and experiments in nearly 5,000 square feet of space at 47 Bergen Street in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn.

“This location brought us here,” said Rebecca Perrin, creative officer of Eileen Fisher, who could be a stand-in for the designer with her shoulder-length gray hair and glasses. “This is Brooklyn and it has that DIY feeling. It feels different than anything we’ve ever done before.”

Fisher calls Making Space “a Brooklyn-based, community-centered retail experience.” Efforts to engage locals — and visitors — will take place on the lower level and include workshops, movie screenings, gallery shows and neighborhood events. Four product types will be highlighted at the store. A workshop for Renew designs will give consumers a look at how items from the company’s take-back program are given a second life.

At the front of the store, a dedicated area will feature a different artist-in-residence every two weeks. First up will be Cara Marie Piazza, demonstrating her technique for transforming cast-off Eileen Fisher clothing into limited-edition, one-of-a-kind pieces using plant and animal-based dyes.

“I work with florists and restaurant owners and use materials they would normally throw away, like this bucket of dried peonies,” Piazza said. “I use iron and add water to it so it becomes a rust color. I’ll be teaching workshops on how to dye with flowers and food byproducts.”

Besides artist-led workshops, Making Space will offer classes on mending and repairing clothing. Fisher calls this Lifework, which is part of the brand’s mission. “To help customers feel confident from the inside out, we’ll offer classes and workshops with experts and teachers whose work we’re passionate about.”

Fisher wears her commitment to circularity on her recycled organic cotton sleeve at Making Space, as evident from wood chairs with seat-cushions made from recycled denim and other chairs created from recycled plastic eyeglasses to reclaimed wood that was used for work benches and pre-worn Eileen Fisher clothing used for rag rugs and fitting-room curtains.

Lest anyone manage to miss the point, Derick Melander’s seven-foot by six-foot soft sculpture, an ombre tower comprised of 2,000 reclaimed garments and weighing about 1,000 pounds, is a larger-than-life symbol of recycling. “It can be disassembled and the clothes can be washed and resold,” said Perrin. “It’s meant to be sustainable.”

Making Space’s merchandise groups include Remade, one-of-a-kind pieces redesigned and crafted from worn Eileen Fisher clothing; Renew, old styles consumers no longer need, cleaned, mended or modified; 111, a limited-edition samples collection named for the address of Fisher’s design studio, 111 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan; and of course, current collections. Color-coded rings on hangers identify the merchandise by collection.

“The Renew program started three years ago,” Perrin said. “So many clothes end up in landfills. Ours have so much history.”

It seems fitting that Making Space is taking up residence at 47 Bergen Street, since the location has always housed makers of some sort. At the turn of the century, the building was a carriage factory. It was also a belt factory and more recently, invisible dog leashes were produced there.