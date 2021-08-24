Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s New Campaign

Fashion

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

Sustainability

The Resale Market: Who’s Playing, Who’s Leading, Who’s Emerging

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Meanwhile, the brand continues to grow, with resale, more stores and plans for an IPO.

Fabletics loungewear
Fabletics is expanding into loungewear. Courtesy Photo

Fabletics is in full-on expansion mode with its recent attempts at resale, growing store fleet and plans for an IPO. The latest on the list: Fabletics Lounge.

“We’re living through a major shift in culture with the pandemic,” Felix del Toro, Fabletics senior vice president, chief merchandise and design officer, told WWD, regarding the category expansion. “We definitely started to see accelerated sales beyond our performance core [during the last year]. And we learned early on that our guests want to be both comfortable and stylish. 

“And the other piece of it is that hybrid work is not going away,” del Toro continued. “Many companies have already said that many people can work remotely indefinitely. So, this is really the time to expand and to understand that as culture and life evolve, in terms of her life specifically, how we can address those needs.” 

Related Galleries

Fabletics loungewear
The inaugural 17-piece Fabletics loungewear collection includes wide-legged pants, sports bras, sweatshirts and more. Courtesy Photo

The 17-piece Fabletics loungewear collection, which drops in stores and at fabletics.com, on Sept. 1, includes ribbed T-shirts, terry cotton shorts, fleece hoodies, leggings, sweatshirts, robes and more in a variety of fabrics, with new pieces dropping each month. 

“We have sets; we have separates, but all of them are meant so that she can decide how she wants to put them together, and, or layer them over her athletic apparel,” del Toro said. “She can be comfortable on a Zoom call, but if she has to get up and go run an errand, she is also stylish and ready to go. The collection really does build out that versatility for her.” 

The inaugural loungewear assortment will focus on women’s apparel, but del Toro said a selection of men’s loungewear is coming in the fourth quarter. 

Sizes in loungewear are on par with activewear pieces, XXS to 4XL, and range in price from $24.95 up to $69.95 for VIP Fabletics members. (Non-members can still purchase products at retail price, or for about 30 percent more, del Toro said.) 

The executive added that Fabletics is open to expanding into other categories in the future that complement the existing assortment. 

“We definitely believe there is plenty of runway for us to grow beyond our current space,” del Toro said. “There’s our core of performance and then there’s these other elements around it that help build out her wardrobe for her lifestyle. We think of our portfolio as active lifewear, which really is the mirror of what our guest is engaged in and how she wants to live her life.” 

Fabletics, which was founded in 2013, continues to grow. The brand, co-created by actress Kate Hudson, along with Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler, co-chief executive officers of TechStyle Fashion Group (the same firm that also co-owns Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand), began as a direct-to-consumer activewear apparel and accessories business, operating on a subscription model.  

Since then, Fabletics has grown to include about 60 brick-and-mortar stores (with plans to increase to 75 locations in the U.S. by the end of the year) in such markets as Massachusetts, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon and California. Early this year, the brand also launched Fabletics FIT, an app that offers on-demand workouts and meditation classes. 

In March, Fabletics surpassed more than $500 million in annual revenues and is currently courting investors with plans to go public. The business is hoping to raise $500 million in an initial public offering, which would bring the company’s value to around $5 billion. In July, Fabletics hired Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Bank of America to help. 

Last month, Fabletics also got into the resale game by way of a partnership with ThredUp, allowing shoppers to return pre-worn apparel for store credit. Del Toro said consumers will also be allowed to return pre-worn loungewear through the program for credit.  

“The opportunity ahead for loungewear is massive,” Goldenberg said. “We have the best talent to take advantage of this surging trend, applying performance materials to a category that isn’t going anywhere. As experienced fashion disruptors, we’re confident Fabletics Lounge will soon be a new category leader.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Adds Loungewear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad